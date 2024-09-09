UAE President Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Badr Abdel Ati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

Exchange of Greetings and Well-Wishes

During the meeting, Badr conveyed the greetings of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE. In return, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his regards to President El-Sisi, wishing Egypt further growth and development.

Discussion on UAE-Egypt Relations

The two leaders discussed the close and strategic relationship between the UAE and Egypt. They explored various aspects of cooperation and collaboration aimed at advancing their mutual interests, emphasizing economic, developmental, political, and other key areas.

Regional and International Issues Addressed

The meeting covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on the latest developments in the Middle East. The discussion highlighted efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza and address the worsening humanitarian situation, emphasizing the need for the safe and unobstructed delivery of essential aid to the region’s residents.

Commitment to Peace and Stability

Both President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to prevent further escalation and avoid additional crises that could threaten regional stability. They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which they agreed is crucial for enhancing security and stability in the region.

Reaffirming Cooperation and Joint Arab Action

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing close consultation and coordination between their nations. They emphasized the importance of bolstering joint Arab action to effectively address the challenges and crises facing the region.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

