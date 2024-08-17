UAE, US, Switzerland, Others Release Joint Statement On Sudan

The United Arab Emirates, United States, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Nations and the African Union delegations assembled in Switzerland have issued the following joint statement on Sudan:

“The international delegations assembled in Switzerland for the Sudan talks welcome the decision by the Sovereign Council of Sudan to open the Adre border crossing from Chad into North Darfur for the coming three months. We also welcome the Rapid Support Forces’ commitment to cooperate with humanitarian deliveries, notably through the crucial Dabbah route to Darfur and Kordofan, and to protect humanitarian personnel in their work.

These constructive decisions by both parties will enable the entry of aid needed to stop the famine, address food insecurity and respond to immense humanitarian needs in Darfur and beyond, and the parties should immediately communicate and coordinate with humanitarian partners to efficiently operationalise these corridors with full and unhindered access. The international community and humanitarian organizations must also seize this moment to move assistance and save the lives of the most vulnerable. The work of the international delegations in Switzerland continues today.”

