UAE Weather: Dubai Police, RTA And DHA Issue Safety Guidelines Ahead of Expected Rainfall

With rain expected in the coming days, Dubai authorities have issued a series of safety guidelines to help residents stay safe on the roads and maintain their health. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Police, and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid accidents and health risks.

Health and Safety Precautions

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) emphasized the importance of staying updated on weather conditions. In an advisory, the DHA stated, “Stay informed about weather forecasts, dress warmly, and stay indoors if possible.”

For those who need to step out, especially to drive, the DHA urged caution: "Avoid driving in heavy rain, but if you must, drive safely. Never drive through flooded roads."

For those who need to step out, especially to drive, the DHA urged caution: “Avoid driving in heavy rain, but if you must, drive safely. Never drive through flooded roads.”

The DHA also highlighted the importance of maintaining hygiene and preventing injuries. The advisory included tips such as: “Practice good hygiene and avoid touching your eyes and face. Prevent injuries by wearing protective clothing.”

Additional safety measures included carrying an umbrella, being cautious on slippery surfaces, and avoiding stagnant water to prevent contamination and maintain cleanliness in the surroundings.

Driving Safety Tips from Dubai Police

Dubai Police also issued important guidelines for motorists to ensure safe driving during rainy weather. The police urged drivers to exercise extra caution, stating: “Rainy weather requires extra caution. Stay alert, anticipate others’ mistakes, and follow these safety tips to prevent accidents.”

Some key recommendations for drivers include:

Turn on low beam headlights to improve visibility.

to improve visibility. Check brakes after driving through water to ensure they function properly.

to ensure they function properly. Stay away from valleys and flooded areas to avoid getting stranded.

to avoid getting stranded. Ensure windshield wipers are working efficiently before heading out.

Additionally, Dubai Police advised motorists to reduce speed, avoid driving too close to road edges, and use the outside air setting to prevent windshield fogging. Authorities also stressed the importance of following official weather updates.

Road Safety and Vehicle Maintenance

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) encouraged residents to plan ahead and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before heading out. In an advisory, the RTA stated, “A little planning can go a long way. With heavy rain expected in the coming days, be sure to follow safety tips and don’t skip regular car checkups. Remember, safety starts with each one of us.”

To enhance road safety, the RTA urged motorists to:

To enhance road safety, the RTA urged motorists to:

Check tyre grip to ensure better traction on wet roads.

to ensure better traction on wet roads. Avoid sudden braking to prevent skidding.

to prevent skidding. Allow extra time for commuting to drive at a safe pace without rushing.

Residents were also advised to visit official websites for real-time updates on weather and road conditions.

Rainfall and Weather Forecast

The UAE has already experienced light to moderate rainfall, prompting safety warnings for motorists due to wet and slippery roads. On Tuesday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts regarding potentially hazardous driving conditions.

According to NCM forecasts, partly cloudy weather and light rainfall are expected in some areas on Wednesday. Authorities have urged all residents to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant while traveling during this period.

With safety guidelines in place, residents are encouraged to prioritize caution and adhere to the advice provided by Dubai’s authorities to ensure their well-being during the rainy season.