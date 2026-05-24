UAE Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances

UAE Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): United Arab Emirates is currently witnessing strong winds, dusty skies, humid weather, cloudy conditions, and thunderstorm activity in some parts of the country. Weather experts have predicted that this is happening because the moisture is changing the atmospheric condition and making conditions for the rainfall to happen in the Golf regions. Many regions like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain are experiencing the rise in the dust level, formation of clouds throughout the day. Many coastal regions are witnessing the same weather because of the Moisture coming across the Golf. Weather experts have made predictions that this unstable weather may continue for next several days across UAE and nearby Gulf countries.

UAE Live Temperature Update & Weather Condition

UAE Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Dubai 38°C Dusty skies with strong winds 05:31 AM 06:58 PM 12:04 AM 10:41 AM Abu Dhabi 39°C Humid weather with thunderstorm chances 05:35 AM 07:01 PM 12:07 AM 10:44 AM Sharjah 37°C Cloudy skies and gusty winds 05:31 AM 06:58 PM 12:04 AM 10:41 AM Fujairah 35°C Thunderstorms possible in hilly areas 05:28 AM 06:55 PM 12:01 AM 10:38 AM Ras Al Khaimah 36°C Dusty weather conditions continue 05:29 AM 06:56 PM 12:02 AM 10:39 AM Al Ain 40°C Hot weather with strong winds 05:33 AM 06:59 PM 12:06 AM 10:43 AM

Why Is UAE Witnessing Unstable Weather Conditions?

At present, the United Arab Emirates is experiencing some unstable weather conditions as many areas in the country are being affected by strong winds, dusty atmosphere, humid and cloudy weather conditions, and even thunderstorms. As per weather experts, there will be chances of precipitation, dust storms, and reduced visibility in different emirates of the country due to unstable atmospheric systems over the Arabian Gulf region, along with moist winds and air circulation. Meteorologists have pointed out that moist winds from the Arabian Gulf region are continuously helping in cloud formation and increased humidity levels all across the coast and interiors of the UAE. The surface winds are also adding to the dusty weather conditions and reducing visibility levels in different parts of the UAE, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. There may also be some instances of isolated thunderstorms and light rains due to unstable air systems and cloud movements all across the UAE. It appears that the unstable weather conditions will prevail in the UAE for some more time due to unstable air systems across the Arabian Gulf region. Residents have been advised by authorities to be careful during the above-mentioned weather conditions.

UAE Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)

UAE Region Yesterday Temperature (23 May) Today Temperature (24 May) Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Dubai 41°C 38°C Hot and humid weather Dusty skies with strong winds Slight temperature drop with dusty conditions Abu Dhabi 42°C 39°C Sunny and extremely hot Humid weather with thunderstorm chances Increased cloud activity and humidity Sharjah 40°C 37°C Dry weather with hot winds Cloudy skies and gusty winds Cooler weather with stronger winds Fujairah 37°C 35°C Warm coastal weather Thunderstorms possible in hilly areas Rainfall chances increased Ras Al Khaimah 39°C 36°C Sunny skies and humid conditions Dusty weather conditions continue Dust activity intensified Al Ain 43°C 40°C Severe daytime heat Hot weather with strong winds Slight relief from extreme heat Ajman 39°C 36°C Humid and warm weather Cloudy skies with gusty winds Cooler and cloudier conditions Umm Al Quwain 38°C 35°C Hot coastal weather Dusty winds and humidity rise Visibility reduced because of dust Khor Fakkan 36°C 34°C Pleasant coastal conditions Thunderstorm chances increase Increased cloud movement and rainfall possibility

According to meteorologists, UAE had a change in weather conditions when compared with yesterday’s conditions as windiness, clouds, high humidity, and unstable atmosphere contributed to various emirates’ weather. Temperature fell marginally in most areas as a result of cloudy and dusty winds, whereas the chances of thunderstorms rose in east and hill areas due to active air circulation in the region.

How Will UAE Weather Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Visibility may reduce during dust storms Flights Minor weather-related delays possible Daily Life Humidity discomfort increases Coastal Areas Rough sea conditions likely Outdoor Activities Thunderstorm disruptions possible

Residents have been warned by authorities to be careful while there is wind blowing strongly, especially when the environment is filled with dust.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For UAE?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 24 May 2026 30°C – 40°C Strong winds and dusty weather continue 25 May 2026 30°C – 39°C Humidity levels rise 26 May 2026 31°C – 40°C Thunderstorm chances remain active 27 May 2026 31°C – 41°C Cloudy skies continue 28 May 2026 32°C – 41°C Gusty winds likely 29 May 2026 31°C – 40°C Dusty weather conditions persist 30 May 2026 31°C – 41°C Rainfall chances possible in some regions 31 May 2026 32°C – 42°C Hot and humid weather continues 1 June 2026 32°C – 42°C Strong winds remain active 2 June 2026 33°C – 43°C Heat intensifies gradually 3 June 2026 33°C – 43°C Humidity remains high 4 June 2026 32°C – 42°C Cloud activity possible 5 June 2026 32°C – 41°C Dust storms possible in interior regions 6 June 2026 31°C – 40°C Thunderstorm chances remain active 7 June 2026 31°C – 40°C Unstable weather conditions continue

Meteorologists believe that the United Arab Emirates will continue experiencing strong winds, dusty weather, rising humidity levels, cloud cover, and occasional thunderstorm activities in the coming days since active atmospheric processes will be present in the Gulf area. Weather experts have stated that moist winds originating from the Arabian Gulf region are continuing to increase humidity levels and the formation of clouds in various emirates such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. The said weather conditions have made it possible for isolated rain and thunderstorms in the eastern and hilly regions of the country. It has been observed that blowing dust and dust storms can occur because of the presence of surface winds. Warm and sticky weather conditions can be experienced in some coastal areas of the UAE because of the rise in humidity levels. Occasional cloud movements, lightning activities, and gusty winds can also occur in some parts of the country because of the instability in the atmospheric environment. Meteorologists have asked citizens to stay alert amid dusty weather and potential thunderstorm activities.

Also read: Singapore Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi & Woodlands Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity