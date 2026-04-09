UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

UAE Weather Today: The UAE is expected to see cloudy skies and chances of rain on April 9, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other areas likely to receive showers. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also warned of gusty winds and changing weather conditions in several parts of the country.

There is also a chance of rain due to cloud build-up in some areas. Winds are expected to stay light to moderate for most of the day, but may become stronger at times, with speeds reaching up to 35 kmph in several places.

Dubai Weather Today on April 9

Dubai is likely to see rain on Thursday, with winds blowing from the northeast to southeast at 10 to 25 kmph, and gusts reaching up to 35 kmph. The temperature is expected to range between 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Clouds are likely to build up throughout the day, increasing the chances of rain. Humidity in Dubai may go up to 80%, which can support cloud formation, especially in coastal areas.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight to moderate, with wave heights between 2 to 4 feet offshore and 1 to 2 feet near the shore.

Abu Dhabi Weather Today on April 9

Abu Dhabi is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy weather on April 9, with a chance of rain during the day. The temperature is likely to stay between 22 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while humidity may reach up to 85%.

Sharjah is also likely to see similar cloudy conditions with chances of rain. The city is expected to record temperatures between 22 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius with humidity levels running from 30% to 8-%.

Sea conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to remain slight to moderate, with waves reaching 2 to 4 feet offshore and 1 to 2 feet near the coast.

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