UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
Home > World News > UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

UAE Weather Today: The UAE is expected to see cloudy skies and chances of rain on April 9, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other areas likely to receive showers.

UAE Weather Today April 9. Photo: AI
UAE Weather Today April 9. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 9, 2026 13:42:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

UAE Weather Today: The UAE is expected to see cloudy skies and chances of rain on April 9, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other areas likely to receive showers. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also warned of gusty winds and changing weather conditions in several parts of the country. 

There is also a chance of rain due to cloud build-up in some areas. Winds are expected to stay light to moderate for most of the day, but may become stronger at times, with speeds reaching up to 35 kmph in several places. 

Dubai Weather Today on April 9

Dubai is likely to see rain on Thursday, with winds blowing from the northeast to southeast at 10 to 25 kmph, and gusts reaching up to 35 kmph. The temperature is expected to range between 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. 

You Might Be Interested In

Clouds are likely to build up throughout the day, increasing the chances of rain. Humidity in Dubai may go up to 80%, which can support cloud formation, especially in coastal areas.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight to moderate, with wave heights between 2 to 4 feet offshore and 1 to 2 feet near the shore. 

Abu Dhabi Weather Today on April 9

Abu Dhabi is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy weather on April 9, with a chance of rain during the day. The temperature is likely to stay between 22 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while humidity may reach up to 85%. 

Sharjah is also likely to see similar cloudy conditions with chances of rain. The city is expected to record temperatures between 22 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius with humidity levels running from 30% to 8-%. 

Sea conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to remain slight to moderate, with waves reaching 2 to 4 feet offshore and 1 to 2 feet near the coast. 

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: abu dhabi Weather todaydubai raindubai weatherdubai weather 9 aprildubai weather todayuae weather todayuae weather updatesweather

RELATED News

Who Is Muhammad Shahzeb Khan? 21-Year-Old Pakistani National Pleads Guilty To Attempted Mass Shooting At NYC Jewish Centre

Who Is Mushahid Hussain? Pakistani Senator Trolled After Claiming Pakistan Repaid $3.5B Loan To UAE Out Of ‘Kindness’, Not Compulsion

WATCH: Porn Sensation Mia Khalifa Slams Israeli Attacks On Lebanon, Calls It ‘Nothing Less Than Terrorism’

Trump Issues Big Threat To Iran: ‘Shootin’ Starts’ If Ceasefire Deal Fails, US Warships, Fighter Jets To Remain Locked Around Tehran Till…

Big Embarrassment For Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Posts ‘Draft’ Tweet Approved By White House, US Exposes Islamabad’s Role In Iran Ceasefire

LATEST NEWS

‘Go Back Home’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav? Reports Claim Heated Exchange Led To EC Observer’s Removal Before West Bengal Polls

Kolkata Weather Update, IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? | IPL Match Today

Did Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey Just Surpass Ranbir Kapoor In IMDB Rankings? All About The TV Star Making Waves

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

CRPF Recruitment 2026 Notification Released Check Eligibility, Salary and Key dates To Apply

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date
UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date
UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date
UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

QUICK LINKS