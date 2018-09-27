Cab service provider Uber will pay a penalty of $148 million a massive data breach, which took place in 2016 in which the hacker accessed the information of as many as 57 million riders and drivers. Instead of unveiling about the breach, the report said it paid $100,000 to a hacker.

In a major breakthrough, cab service provider Uber agrees to pay $148 million as a penalty over a massive data breach, which took place in 2016, New York’s attorney general Barbara Underwood announced it on Wednesday, September 26. Media reports say that the firm had concealed the breach for a year. According to a statement issued by the AG, Uber breached the data of as many as 57 million riders and drivers.

According to a report by nytimes.com, Uber violated the data breach notification laws, as it did not inform the customers about leaking their information. Instead of unveiling about the breach, the report said it paid $100,000 to a hacker. The incident came to light a year later when the firm’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi announced that it had sacked 2 of its employees for signing on the payment deal.

ALSO READ: US comedian Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging, sexually assaulting a woman in 2004

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More