Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Killed In Plane Crash Near La Baule, Western France

Claude Guillemot, one of the five brothers who co-founded Ubisoft, the French video game giant behind the Assassin’s Creed franchise, has died in a plane crash in western France. Ubisoft confirmed his death in a statement, describing the incident as a tragic accident and extending condolences to his family and loved ones. Guillemot was 69 years old and had played a key role in building Ubisoft into one of the world’s leading video game publishers alongside his brothers.

Crash Happened Near La Baule

According to French media reports cited by international news agencies, the accident occurred on Friday evening near La Baule on France’s Atlantic coast. The twin-engine Cessna 421 aircraft crashed into a field while approaching the local airfield. Both people on board, including Claude Guillemot and another occupant identified in reports as a flight instructor, died in the crash.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, and no official determination has yet been announced.

A Driving Force Behind Ubisoft

Claude Guillemot co-founded Ubisoft in 1986 with his brothers, helping transform what began as a software distribution business into a global entertainment company. Ubisoft went on to create or publish blockbuster franchises including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rayman, Just Dance, Rainbow Six, and Prince of Persia.

While his brother Yves Guillemot became the company’s long-serving chief executive and public face, Claude was widely regarded as an influential figure behind the scenes and later served as chairman of Guillemot Corporation, the family’s gaming hardware business.

Ubisoft Pays Tribute

In its statement, Ubisoft said it was ‘deeply saddened’ by Claude Guillemot’s death and expressed its sympathy for his family and loved ones. The company indicated that it would not make further comments at this time.

The news has had a significant impact on the gaming industry, where Guillemot was recognised as one of the pioneers who helped establish Ubisoft as a major force in interactive entertainment.

Investigation Ongoing

As of the latest available information, French authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officials have not released findings regarding what caused the aircraft to go down, and no evidence has yet been made public identifying mechanical failure, weather, or pilot error as contributing factors.

Claude Guillemot’s death marks the loss of one of the founding figures behind a company whose games have reached hundreds of millions of players worldwide and shaped the modern video game industry.

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