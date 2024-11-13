UFO Hearing: Pentagon Whistleblower Claims U.S. Government Hiding Evidence Of Extraterrestrial Life

A retired Pentagon official testified before Congress this week, stating that the U.S. government does possess evidence of extraterrestrial life but that a shadowy cabal of officials is busy hiding it.

A retired Pentagon official testified before Congress this week, stating that the U.S. government does possess evidence of extraterrestrial life but that a shadowy cabal of officials is busy hiding it. Luiz Elizondo said that during his testimony in a hearing held by the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday.

“Excessive Secrecy” and a “Cabal” of Officials

Elizondo, in charge of the government’s effort at analyzing Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, claimed that excessive secrecy surrounding UAP research caused significant harm to public servants and military personnel. He accused a few high-ranking officials of suppressing information for continued secrecy on the existence of UAPs.

“Excessive secrecy has led to grave misdeeds against loyal civil servants, military personnel, and the public, all to hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos,” Elizondo said. He described the group as a “cabal” that created “a culture of suppression and intimidation.”

Calls for Protection of Whistleblowers

Elizondo is not calling for Congress to do something for the too afraid whistleblowers who have information on UAP and other classified government operations. “I believe that we as Americans can handle the truth. And I also believe the world deserves the truth,” he noted, emphasizing his trust in the public’s right to know.

The Pentagon and the AARO

This was one of the hearings conducted within a larger, ongoing congressional investigation into UAPs that sought to determine whether the government had indeed been operating under an unlawful use of evidence in the dark from both the public and Congress. Among such programs that formed part of this investigation was the AARO, or All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, under the Pentagon. A mission it says it has on detecting, identifying, and attributing objects of interest around military facilities and airspace which threaten the national security of the United States.

To date, and with much investigation, the Pentagon has yet to find any evidence that would indicate UAPs have an extraterrestrial origin.

Dr. Tim Gallaudet Testifies on UAP Encounters

Another witness to appear in the hearing was Dr. Tim Gallaudet, retired U.S. Navy rear admiral. During his testimony, he recounted an incident where UAPs interfered with a military exercise. He recalled receiving an email from the operations officer of Fleet Forces Command, recommending multiple near-midair collisions between U.S. Navy aircraft and unidentified objects. This email contained a video that has since come to be termed the “Go Fast” video. This email was silently deleted from the email accounts of its recipients without explanation.

The next day the email just vanished from my account and all the recipients, without explanation, ” Gallaudet recalled. He also added that senior officials of the Navy never discussed the incident again.

“Immaculate Constellation”: Alleged Secret Program

Journalist Michael Shellenberger also spoke, revealing information he had been passed on from Pentagon sources that a shadow program called “Immaculate Constellation” exists. He said it’s a program meant to aggregate information on the subject of UAP and study it, although the government claims such a program does not exist.

Shellenberger argued that discussing the program would put it under surveillance through FISA. “They won’t comment on it, but talking about it will put you in the danger zone. They enforce the secrecy with a lot of vigor,” he added.

