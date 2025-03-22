Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Uganda Military Says It Killed 242 Rebels in East Congo: Report

Ugandan army said it killed 242 fighters from CODECO following attacks on a Ugandan military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda’s military announced that it killed 242 fighters from the Congolese rebel group CODECO following attacks on a Ugandan military camp in East Congo earlier this week, Reuters reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Ugandan military spokesperson Chris Magezi said CODECO fighters launched a major assault on a UPDF military post in Fataki, in Ituri province, on Wednesday and Thursday, following which the Ugandan forces retaliated, killing 31 militants on the first day and 211 on Day 2.

Magezi confirmed that one UPDF soldier died and four others were wounded in the attacks.

However, CODECO spokesperson Basa Zukpa Gerson has strongly rejected the claims, saying the group only lost two fighters. Gerson also suggested that the number of Ugandan casualties was higher than reported by the UPDF.

Meanwhile, a United Nations source told Reuters on condition of anonymity that 70 CODECO rebels and 12 Ugandan soldiers were killed in the fighting.

The clash continued on Saturday morning, with additional fighting reported between CODECO militants and Ugandan forces, the report further stated, citing both the rebel group and local civil society sources.

Filed under

CODECO fighters eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Ugandan army Ugandan military camp

