UK And Australian PMs Condemn Iran’s Attack On Israel

World leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UK Defence Secretary John Healey, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, condemned Iran’s attack on Israel.

Starmer stated that he opposes the Iranian attempt to harm “innocent” Israelis. He expressed his condemnation in a post on X, saying, “I completely condemn Iran’s attack on Israel this evening.” He added, “In the last few hours, the Iranian regime has launched over 200 ballistic missiles at civilian targets in Israel. It’s too soon to assess the impact fully. But I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation, and push the region ever closer to the brink.”

Starmer reaffirmed support for Israel’s right to self-defense in the face of aggression. “It cannot be tolerated. We stand with Israel, and we recognize her right to self-defense against this aggression. Iran must stop these attacks, together with its proxies like Hezbollah. Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long, bringing chaos and destruction not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst in Lebanon and beyond.”

He mentioned that he had spoken to several officials to seek a solution to the violence in the Middle East. “Make no mistake, Britain stands firmly against such violence. We support Israel’s reasonable demand for the security of its people. I’ve spoken today to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the King of Jordan, President Macron, and Chancellor Scholz. In the last week, I’ve also spoken to other leaders, including Prime Minister Mikati of Lebanon and President Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority, to try to find space for a political solution to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza because I am deeply concerned that the region is on the brink. I’m deeply worried about the risk of miscalculation,” he said.

Starmer warned all UK nationals in the area to leave as soon as possible. “The situation in Lebanon is increasingly grave. I want to repeat my advice to British nationals who are still in Lebanon: You must leave now. You should register your presence with government officials on our website. We have a chartered flight, and we’re doing everything we can to get people out. But the situation is extremely volatile. So if you have the means to leave, the time is now. Do not wait,” he said.

John Healey, UK Defence Secretary, stated that British forces played their part in efforts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East but did not elaborate further. “I completely condemn Iran’s attack against Israel. British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism. The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats,” he said.

Anthony Albanese remarked that the situation is extremely dangerous. “Australia condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel. This is an extremely dangerous escalation—Australia and the global community have been clear in our calls for de-escalation. Further hostilities put civilians at risk. We are monitoring the situation closely and encourage Australians in Israel to follow the advice of local authorities.”

On Tuesday, Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend against this attack. US naval destroyers joined Israeli air defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down incoming missiles.

The Israeli Defense Forces released footage of hundreds of Iranian missiles as they rained over the Old City in Jerusalem, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The IDF stated that it intercepted “a large number” of the 180 ballistic missiles launched from Iran. According to The Times of Israel, Israelis have now been told they can leave shelters after the missile attack.

