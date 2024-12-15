Home
UK Announces £50 Million Humanitarian Aid for Syria Following Assad Regime’s Collapse

The UK government has pledged £50 million in humanitarian aid for Syria, following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime. This commitment comes as the UK, along with international partners, discusses the future of Syria and the path towards a peaceful, stable government.

The UK government has pledged £50 million in humanitarian aid for vulnerable Syrians across the Middle East following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The funding will be distributed through the United Nations (UN) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to people in Syria as well as refugees in neighboring Lebanon and Jordan.

The future of Syria

On Saturday, the UK participated in talks held in Aqaba, Jordan. The meeting, attended by ministers and delegates from the US, France, Germany, the Arab Contact Group, Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, the UAE, the EU, and the UN, focused on the future of Syria. The discussions emphasized the importance of establishing a “non-sectarian and representative government,” ensuring human rights protections, facilitating unrestricted access for humanitarian aid, overseeing the safe destruction of chemical weapons, and combating terrorism.

The Foreign Office expressed its stance, urging the transitional government in Syria to adhere to these principles in order to foster a more secure, peaceful, and hopeful future for the country.

Once-in-a-generation chance for the people of Syria

David Lammy, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, spoke on the significance of the regime’s fall, calling it a “once-in-a-generation chance” for the Syrian people. Lammy reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Syria’s future, stating, “We’re committed to supporting the Syrian people as they chart a new course, first by providing £50 million in new food, healthcare and aid to support the humanitarian needs of vulnerable Syrians. Second, by working diplomatically to help secure better governance in Syria’s future.”

He further emphasized the need for a transitional political process led by Syrians themselves, stating, “It is vital that the future Syrian government brings together all groups to establish the stability and respect the Syrian people deserve.”

Financial Support for Syria

In addition to the £50 million in humanitarian aid, the UK has allocated £120,000 to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Another £30 million will be directed within Syria to provide food, shelter, and emergency healthcare. Additionally, £10 million will go to the World Food Programme (WFP) in Lebanon, and £10 million will support both WFP and the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, in Jordan.

The announcement of humanitarian support follows the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, after an offensive by the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forced the dictator to flee to Moscow, ending five decades of dynastic rule. In the wake of Assad’s departure, Western governments have faced the challenge of dealing with HTS, a group that is classified as a proscribed organization in the UK due to its ties with al-Qaida.

Power vacuum

HTS’s leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who has since adopted the name Ahmad al-Sharaa, has distanced his group from the terrorist organization. Despite this, concerns persist over the power vacuum in Syria, with fears that it could escalate regional tensions and allow Islamic State to regain influence.

