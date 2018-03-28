A survey conducted by Reuters on the impacts of Brexit has said that Britain could lose around 5,000 finance jobs, which can be shifted to other centres of Europe. The report has reiterated that London will continue to be the financial centre of Europe because it is Britain's largest export sector and source of tax. The current report has also suggested that Paris has overtaken Frankfurt as the most popular destination for the new roles.

Report has continued its stand on London as the largest financial centre of Europe because it is Britain's largest export sector and biggest source of tax

As the countdown for United Kingdom’s departure from European Union has started, a new report has depicted the biggest disadvantage of Brexit for the UK. The report says that 5,000 finance jobs to be shifted out of Britain or created overseas by March next year. An earlier report has predicted that around 10,000 roles will move out of United Kingdom, double of current forecast after Brexit. The current report has also suggested that Paris has overtaken Frankfurt as the most popular destination for the new roles. The survey found that some banks have lowered the job estimation which clearly reflected in the survey.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May efforts to focus on finance sectors with the EU may also have an impact on the new report result. However, the report has continued its stand on London as the largest financial centre of Europe because it is Britain’s largest export sector and biggest source of tax. In 2016 summer, politicians and executives said that London could lose the mass number of finance jobs to rival centres in Europe.Talking about the changes in the new survey, Peter Hahn, a professor of banking at the London Institute of Banking and Finance said, ” The idea of London’s demise was overdone because it will retain most of the advantages that made it a great financial centre”.

ALSO READ: NDA MPs meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST Atrocities Act

The new survey has halved the number of financial jobs that the United Kingdom by Brexit Day on March 29,2019. The companies involved in the survey stressed the advantages and disadvantages of Brexit includes – the biggest or most internationally-focused banks, insurers, asset managers, private equity firms and exchanges. On March 19, Britain and European Union agreed on a deal to give 21 months time for talks on future trade ties. In this time survey, 119 companies participated versus 123 in September.

ALSO READ: CBSE to re-conduct Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths exams after paper leak reports

ALSO READ: Justice Chelameswar writes to CJI questioning probe against Karnataka judge by Modi government

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App