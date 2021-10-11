In response to the UK quarantine rules for Indians who have received both Covishield doses, India imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine for British citizens, regardless of vaccination status on October 1.

Beginning today, the United Kingdom will relax its travel restrictions, allowing visitors from more countries to enter the country. What changes for Indians who are already permitted to enter the UK is that their vaccination status will now be recognised, eliminating the need for a mandatory 10-day quarantine. The relaxation was granted to Indian nationals who received both doses of locally produced Covishield, an issue that caused brief tension between the two countries.

The UK is now one of only seven countries on the red list, according to the most recent revision of travel rules. Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic are among them. Aside from India, vaccinated visitors from Brazil, Hong Kong, Pakistan, South Africa, and Turkey will be treated the same as returning fully-vaccinated UK residents as long as they have not visited a red-list nation in the 10 days preceding their arrival in England, according to the UK advisory.

Following are the issued guidelines:

A traveller must receive the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to arriving in England. According to the government advisory, the day of one’s final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

If a passenger is fully vaccinated, he or she must book and pay for a day 2 Covid-19 test, which will be administered after arrival in the UK. Passengers will also be required to fill out a passenger locator form 48 hours before arriving in England.

Formalised “India will be added to this list of countries and territories with approved vaccination proof at 4 a.m. on Monday, October 11th. If you arrive in England before that date, you must follow the rules for non-vaccinated people. If you arrive later, you can use a vaccine certificate to demonstrate your vaccination status “According to the UK advisory.

“From the 11th of October, there will be no quarantine for Indian visitors to the United Kingdom who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine. Thank you to the Indian government for your close cooperation over the last month “Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, tweeted on Thursday.