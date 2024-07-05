An exit poll on Thursday suggested that Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, will become the next prime minister of Britain if his party wins a parliamentary election with a sizable majority. Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, on the other hand, are predicted to suffer historic defeats.

According to the survey, Labour would end 14 years of Conservative-led administration by winning 410 seats in the 650-seat parliament.

After the parliament was dissolved, Sunak’s party was only expected to win 131 seats, down from 346. Voters were punishing the Conservatives for years of instability and internal strife that resulted in five different prime ministers since 2016.

Only one exit poll has been incorrect in the last six national elections; it was in 2015, when the survey predicted a hung parliament, but the Conservatives instead won a majority. Over the next several hours, official results will be released.

Calling the election earlier than necessary in May, when the Conservatives were trailing Labour by about 20 points in opinion polls, shocked Westminster and many in his own party.

He had anticipated that the difference would close, as has historically happened in British elections, but after a pretty dismal campaign, the distance has not changed. He was soaked in rain as he declared the results outside Downing Street, and then advisers and Conservative candidates were embroiled in a gambling controversy over shady bets made on election day.

Veterans were incensed when Sunak left early from D-Day remembrance ceremonies in France to do a TV interview, and some in his own party even questioned his political savvy.

Although surveys indicate a lack of enthusiasm for Labour leader Starmer, his straightforward statement that a change was necessary seems to have struck a chord with voters.

The disgruntled British public seems to have shifted to the center-left, in contrast to France, where Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party scored unprecedented gains in an election last Sunday.

