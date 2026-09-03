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Home > World News > UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial

UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial

British PE teacher Bronwen James, 30, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student while working at Bitterne Park School in Southampton.

James denied the charges, and the allegations remained subject to the court proceedings. (Source:X)
James denied the charges, and the allegations remained subject to the court proceedings. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 20:18 IST

A British physical education teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student while working at Bitterne Park School in Southampton. Bronwen James, 30, appeared before Winchester Crown Court over the allegations and denied the charges. Prosecutors claimed the relationship developed after the two began communicating on Snapchat.

Teacher Allegedly Connected With Student on Snapchat

According to the prosecution, James initially rejected the teenager’s attempts to add her on Snapchat but later accepted the request. Prosecutor Edward Culver told Winchester Crown Court that the two subsequently began exchanging messages that allegedly became flirtatious. The prosecution claimed that their relationship later moved beyond online communication and developed into a personal and sexual relationship.

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First Meeting Allegedly Took Place at Weston Shore

Prosecutors alleged that James and the student met at Weston Shore during their first meeting and kissed inside a car. The prosecution further claimed that the teacher subsequently developed a sexual relationship with the teenager. The court also heard allegations that James had expressed strong feelings towards the student and had asked whether he loved her.

Prosecutors Made Further Claims

The prosecution further alleged that James wanted the teenager to address her as “Miss” during their private encounters. These claims formed part of the case being presented against the former PE teacher. The allegations concerned conduct that was said to have taken place while James was working as a teacher, making the case particularly serious because of the student’s age and the professional relationship between the two.

Teacher Denied the Charges

James denied the charges against her. The allegations remained matters for the court to determine, and no finding of guilt had been established at the time of the reported proceedings. The case was expected to continue before the court, where prosecutors and the defence would present evidence and arguments concerning the alleged relationship.
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UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial
Tags: 16-year-old studentBitterne Park SchoolBritish teacher caseBronwen JamesBronwen James teacher casehome-hero-pos-4PE teacher accusedSouthampton teacher caseteacher student relationshipUK court newsUK teacher newsWinchester Crown Court

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UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial
UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial
UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial
UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial

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