Boris Johnson has resigned as the Foreign Minister of United Kingdom, become the 3rd minister to walk out of the British government in last 24 hours. Boris resigned amid a widening split in the cabinet over Brexit, as per reports.

Boris Johnson has resigned as the Foreign Minister of United Kingdom, become the 3rd minister to walk out of the British government in last 24 hours. Boris resigned amid a widening split in the cabinet over Brexit, as per reports.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office has accepted the resignation and will soon announce the replacement though Boris is yet to make any statement on his resignation.

Updating…..

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More