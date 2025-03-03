UK, France Propose One-Month Truce Between Russia and Ukraine

The partial truce would cover air, sea and energy infrastructure attacks but not include ground fighting, French President Macron and his foreign minister said.

France and Britain have proposed a partial one-month truce to halt the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, foreign media reported. The partial truce would cover air, sea and energy infrastructure attacks but not include ground fighting, Reuters quoted French President Emmanuel Macron and his foreign minister as saying.

Their remarks come as European leaders are planning to shore up Western support for Ukraine following the heated exchange between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week.

A Month’s Truce Would Show if Putin Was Acting in Good Faith: French Minister

France’s foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot, meanwhile, has suggested that a month’s truce in Ukraine would show if Russian president Vladimir Putin was acting in good faith, the Guardian reported.

Picking up on an earlier suggestion by Macron that there could be a month’s truce covering air, sea and attacks on critical infrastructure, Barrot told RTL Radio that a pause would show if Putin was acting in good faith and if he would be willing to start negotiations in earnest on a longer-term peace deal.

Barrot thought that Zelenskyy and Trump could be willing to re-engage in direct talks after last week’s debacle in the Oval Office, the French radio network reported.

