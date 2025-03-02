UK, France to Work With Ukraine on Peace Plan to Be Presented to US: Keir Starmer

The UK and France, along with “possibly one or two others,” will work with Kyiv to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said.

The UK and France, along with “possibly one or two others,” will work with Kyiv to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Emmanuel Macron, BBC reported.

“I think we’ve got a step in the right direction,” Starmer told the BBC, adding that the agreed peace plan will be presented to the US.

Several world leaders are gathering in London today to discuss plans on defense and security as US support for Ukraine hangs in the balance after talks over a minerals deal collapsed. The discussions will focus on shoring up support for “securing a just and enduring peace” in Ukraine. European leaders are seeking security guarantees from Washington as part of a potential deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The summit is also expected to address the need for Europe to increase defense cooperation amid fears about whether the US will continue to support Ukraine or NATO.

‘Meaningful, warm meeting with PM Starmer’: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has thanked Starmer for his unwavering support during their meeting in London, calling it a “meaningful and warm” discussion. The two leaders spoke about the challenges facing Ukraine and Europe, coordination with international partners, and efforts to achieve a just peace with strong security guarantees.

“A meaningful and warm meeting with Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. During our talks, we discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and all of Europe, coordination with partners, concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine’s position, and ending the war with a just peace, along with robust security guarantees”, Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

London. A meaningful and warm meeting with Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. During our talks, we discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and all of Europe, coordination with partners, concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine’s position, and ending the war with a just peace, along with… pic.twitter.com/IAwcPgbhYW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2025

As part of the meeting, Ukraine and the UK signed a loan agreement to boost Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

“A principled statement of support from the Prime Minister and an important decision: today, in our presence, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a Loan Agreement. This loan will enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets,” he said on X.

“The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice—the one who started the war must be the one to pay,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to the UK government, he stated: “I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war. We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all.”

