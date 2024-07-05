UK General Elections: Labour Party Wins Big, Sunak Reflects In Post-Election Speech

UK’s New Prime Minister Keir Starmer has proclaimed “change begins now” following his triumph in the general election. The Labour leader clinched the necessary 326 seats for a majority in the House of Commons, marking the end of 14 years of Conservative governance. Just before this milestone, outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged defeat, stating during his election count: “The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have reached out to Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.”

Here is what the Former UK Prime Minister said,

“Can I start by thanking the returning officer and all the team who have been working here at the count and at the polling stations today? You make our democracy possible. I’d also like to thank the police who have ensured that we can conduct this ballot here in North Yorkshire and across the country in safety. On this difficult night, I’d like to express my gratitude to the people of the Richmond and North Allon constituency for your continued support since I moved here a decade ago. You have made me and my family feel so at home, and I look forward to continuing to serve as your Member of Parliament. It is an enormous privilege.

I’m grateful to my agent and constituency team, and I congratulate my opponents here on the energetic and good-natured campaigns that they have run. The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.

The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight. There is much to learn and reflect on, and I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hardworking Conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry.

I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight’s result. Before I leave the job of Prime Minister, to which I have given my all, I will then return here to my family’s home, and I look forward to spending more time with you all in the weeks, months, and years ahead. Thank you.”