UK, Germany, France Announces Restrictions On All Iran Flights

In the latest development, the UK, Germany, and France have announced new sanctions targeting Iran due to its delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine. These sanctions include restrictions on Iran Air’s flights to the UK and Europe and travel bans on several Iranian military officials.

The new measures were revealed during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to London. Blinken reported that Iranian forces had trained Russian troops to operate short-range missiles, which could potentially be used against Ukrainian forces in the near future.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy denounced Iran’s actions as a “dangerous escalation” that has allowed Russia to “intensify its unlawful invasion of Ukraine.” He reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Ukraine, stating, “Iran must cease its support for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s unprovoked and brutal attack on a sovereign democratic nation.”

At a joint press conference with Lammy, Blinken criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for increasingly relying on support from Iran and North Korea to further his aggressive actions against Ukraine. The UK Foreign Office outlined sanctions against several key figures involved in the missile transfers, including Iranian Brigadier General Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, who manages the country’s defense exports. Ghalandari and two other Iranian officials are now subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

Furthermore, five Russian cargo ships have been sanctioned for transporting military equipment from Iran, despite multiple warnings. Several entities involved in the manufacture of Iran’s Shahed drones—used by Russia in attacks on Ukrainian cities—have also been hit with sanctions.

The E3—UK, France, and Germany—have urged Iran to “immediately halt all support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and cease the development and transfer of its ballistic missiles,” describing the missile supplies as a “direct threat to European security.”

Blinken supported this position, noting that Iran’s destabilizing activities extend far beyond the Middle East. These sanctions come as Russia makes progress in eastern Ukraine, with its forces approaching the vital transportation hub of Pokrovsk. If Pokrovsk falls, it could disrupt a major supply route and force Ukraine to retreat from Chasiv Yar, moving the front line closer to Kramatorsk.

Blinken highlighted that the Iranian short-range missiles would boost Russia’s military capability by enabling it to use existing weaponry on distant targets, while reserving the new missiles for closer engagements.

He criticized the new Iranian leadership under President Masoud Pezeshkian for its destabilizing actions, despite its stated intention to improve relations with the West. “Iran’s new president and foreign minister have claimed they want to reengage with Europe and seek sanctions relief. Actions like these achieve the opposite,” Blinken remarked.

Blinken and Lammy also announced a joint visit to Ukraine this week, the first in several years, underscoring the strong partnership between the UK and the US. The visit aims to gain direct insight from Ukrainian leaders about their needs and how best to support them.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Ukraine, pledging an additional £3 billion in military aid. Recently, the UK also promised hundreds more short-range missiles, totaling £162 million.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized the slow delivery of weapons and requested permission to strike deep into Russia with Western-supplied missiles—a request the US has yet to grant. Blinken did not address the US’s potential response to Zelensky’s longstanding plea during his talks in Kyiv.