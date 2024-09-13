UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

The UK government has held “constructive” discussions with Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the spread of misinformation and harmful content, according to Technology Minister Peter Kyle. Speaking to CNBC on Friday, Kyle noted that the government had engaged with all major social media companies, including X, over the summer to address concerns about the role these platforms play in spreading false information and other dangerous material.

Kyle clarified that while he has not personally spoken to Musk, he remains in regular contact with the local executives of X in the UK. “So far, it has been a constructive set of conversations,” Kyle said, acknowledging that there are “differences” in views but emphasizing that both parties continue to engage in discussions to address these issues.

Rising Expectations from Social Media Companies

Kyle highlighted the growing expectations from citizens and governments worldwide regarding the responsibilities of social media platforms to ensure user safety and mitigate potential harms. “It is a privilege having access to the British economy and society. And I just expect any company that comes to work here and aspires to sell products and services into our country to respect that,” he added.

Kyle’s comments come in the wake of a series of incidents in the UK, including misinformation following a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in northwest England. This incident fueled far-right, anti-immigration riots, leading to attacks on shops and mosques across the country. False information spread online claimed the perpetrator, charged with murder and attempted murder, was an asylum seeker, which further escalated tensions.

Musk’s Comments Spark Government Criticism

During the riots, Elon Musk made headlines with his controversial comments on X, criticizing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as “two-tier Keir” and suggesting that police were treating white far-right protesters more harshly than minority groups. Musk went further, warning that the unrest could potentially lead to civil war, stating in an X post, “Civil war is inevitable.” These remarks drew strong condemnation from the UK government.

Calls to Summon Musk Before UK Parliamen

The Financial Times recently reported that Dawn Butler, a leading candidate to become the next chair of the parliamentary committee on science, innovation, and technology, expressed a desire to summon Musk to answer questions from members of parliament. Butler’s rival for the position, Labour lawmaker Chi Onwurah, also supports an inquiry into how social media algorithms contribute to the spread of misinformation.

Kyle, whose official title is Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, indicated that summoning Musk would be considered a last resort. However, he stressed the importance of maintaining a respectful relationship between innovators like Musk and the UK. “Innovators must have a respectful relationship with us as a country,” he said.

Assessing Regulatory Powers Over Social Media

The minister also revealed he is evaluating whether additional powers are needed to regulate social media companies over the spread of harmful content. “I’m assessing on an ongoing basis whether I need extra powers to do so,” Kyle told CNBC. “Right now, I want to assess and have conversations with those companies.”

British regulator Ofcom is set to receive expanded powers by early 2025, which will include the authority to fine social media firms up to 10% of their global annual revenues and even imprison senior managers if they fail to comply with the Online Safety Act (OSA). The OSA is a comprehensive set of regulations mandating effective policing of illegal content on digital platforms.

Calls to Expedite Online Safety Act Implementation

Politicians and campaign groups have urged the UK government to fast-track the implementation of the OSA in response to events like the recent summer riots. However, insiders revealed that the government is still reviewing the legislation, with no clear timeline for when it will take effect.

Ofcom stated that it needs to finalize consultations on the codes of conduct for tech companies before implementation can proceed. A government spokesperson emphasized earlier this year that their “immediate focus is getting the Online Safety Act implemented quickly and effectively.” Nonetheless, the spokesperson also urged social media companies to take immediate action: “Our message to social media companies remains clear: There is no need to wait — you can and should take immediate action to protect your users.”

As the UK navigates the complexities of regulating social media, the government’s ongoing dialogue with platforms like X underscores the importance of cooperation between tech companies and policymakers in addressing misinformation and safeguarding public welfare.

