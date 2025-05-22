UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

The UK government’s plan to cede sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has been temporarily blocked by a High Court injunction.

The UK government’s plan to cede sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has been temporarily blocked by a High Court injunction, according to reports from PA Media. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to sign the historic deal on Thursday, which would transfer the islands while ensuring the continued operation of the UK-US Diego Garcia military base.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was first announced last October, Mauritius would gain sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, but the UK and US would retain control of the Diego Garcia military base for an initial 99-year period. The deal had been seen as a resolution to a long-running dispute over the islands’ sovereignty, which has been contested by both Mauritius and the Chagossian community.

The Background of the Deal

In 1965, Britain detached the Chagos Islands from Mauritius, a former British colony, to create the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT). The move allowed the UK and US to establish the Diego Garcia military base, a crucial strategic asset. Mauritius gained independence in 1968 but has long argued that it was coerced into relinquishing the islands, and recent international rulings have backed Mauritius’ sovereignty claims.

The new agreement would hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius but allow the U.K. and U.S. to continue their military operations in Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease. Media reports suggest the cost to Britain could run into the billions, though financial details remain undisclosed.

Political and Legal Complications

The deal has been fraught with delays and political challenges. After initial progress, the agreement appeared to stall following changes in leadership in both Mauritius and the US. The new government in Mauritius, led by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, expressed reservations about the terms, while the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump raised concerns about the potential risks to national security, citing Mauritius’ relationship with China.

Despite these hurdles, Trump expressed support for the deal last month, with the U.K. government committed to proceeding with the agreement. “We are working to sign a deal that will safeguard the joint UK-U.S. base on Diego Garcia, which is vital to our national security,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said, according to BBC.

Chagossian Community Concerns & National Security Considerations

As the deal neared finalization, the Chagossian community continued to press for greater involvement in the process. On Thursday morning, representatives from several Chagossian community groups were invited to meet with Stephen Doughty, the Minister for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories, to discuss the sovereignty of the territory and potential future projects for the community.

Defence Secretary John Healey reiterated in the House of Commons this week that the Diego Garcia base is “essential to our security” and the U.K.’s security relationship with the US, the BBC reported. He explained that the Labour government was completing the arrangements that had been started by the previous administration to secure the future of the base.

“We’ve had to act, as the previous government started to do, to deal with that jeopardy. We’re completing those arrangements and we’ll report to the House when we can,” Healey added.

