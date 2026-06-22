UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

The Met Office has delivered a rare red extreme heat warning for parts of England and Wales as the heatwave continues to develop across the UK. The heat warning says temperatures will rise quickly over the coming days, adding to the risks of heat stress for vulnerable populations.

A red extreme heat warning is the top level weather alert and highlights a threat of dangerous conditions with a very high risk to life considered and major disruption likely. Health services will respond to pressure if the heat continues into future days.

How high will temperatures rise in the UK?

Temperatures are set to rise dramatically, with 38 to 39C high temperatures forecast across London and southern England on Wednesday and Thursday. Night-time temperatures will be high too, meaning there will be a limited chance of relief and high levels of discomfort throughout the summer across many urban sites.

The alert is in force over southern England, parts of the Midlands and southern Wales, with amber alerts welcoming a wider area. Amber alerts signify major heat risks even outside the core red alert areas.

Officials warn that extreme heat could affect transport, cause problems with electricity supplies and even cause ruptures of important infrastructure in the affected areas. Rail operators and local authorities are taking steps to minimise disruption impacts.

What have the authorities told people to do?

Met Office warns people to avoid travelling unnecessarily, keep hydrated and avoid exposure to the midday sunshine. It also encourages people to look after elderly neighbours and those with pre-existing illnesses.

Red heat warnings are extremely rare in the UK, with the system introduced in 2021 and first used during the July 2022 heatwave. Experts say increasing frequency of heat extremes reflects broader climate change patterns across Europe.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely as the UK prepares for one of the most intense heat episodes in recent years. The Met Office urges residents to stay updated with official warnings and take precautions throughout the heatwave period ahead now.

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