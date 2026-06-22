UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > World News > UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

Met Office issues rare red heat warning for England and Wales as temperatures may hit 39°C. The alert is active from Wednesday to Thursday, warning of life-threatening heat, transport disruption, power strain, and serious health risks across affected regions.

Met Office issues rare red heat warning for England. (Photo: AI)
Met Office issues rare red heat warning for England. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:57 IST

The Met Office has delivered a rare red extreme heat warning for parts of England and Wales as the heatwave continues to develop across the UK. The heat warning says temperatures will rise quickly over the coming days, adding to the risks of heat stress for vulnerable populations.

A red extreme heat warning is the top level weather alert and highlights a threat of dangerous conditions with a very high risk to life considered and major disruption likely. Health services will respond to pressure if the heat continues into future days.

How high will temperatures rise in the UK?

Temperatures are set to rise dramatically, with 38 to 39C high temperatures forecast across London and southern England on Wednesday and Thursday. Night-time temperatures will be high too, meaning there will be a limited chance of relief and high levels of discomfort throughout the summer across many urban sites.

You Might Be Interested In

The alert is in force over southern England, parts of the Midlands and southern Wales, with amber alerts welcoming a wider area. Amber alerts signify major heat risks even outside the core red alert areas.

Officials warn that extreme heat could affect transport, cause problems with electricity supplies and even cause ruptures of important infrastructure in the affected areas. Rail operators and local authorities are taking steps to minimise disruption impacts.

What have the authorities told people to do?

Met Office warns people to avoid travelling unnecessarily, keep hydrated and avoid exposure to the midday sunshine. It also encourages people to look after elderly neighbours and those with pre-existing illnesses.

Red heat warnings are extremely rare in the UK, with the system introduced in 2021 and first used during the July 2022 heatwave. Experts say increasing frequency of heat extremes reflects broader climate change patterns across Europe.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely as the UK prepares for one of the most intense heat episodes in recent years. The Met Office urges residents to stay updated with official warnings and take precautions throughout the heatwave period ahead now.

ALSO READ: Who Is Andy Burnham? Meet Labour Party Leader Set To Replace Keir Starmer As UK Prime Minister

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures
Tags: England heatwavered heat alert UKUK heatwaveUK heatwave news

RELATED News

Who Is Andy Burnham? Labour Party Leader Set To Replace Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer Steps Down: How UK PM's Resignation Could Impact India-UK Trade

Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife

Keir Starmer's Rise, Rule And Resignation: What Went Wrong?

Keir Starmer Announces Resignation As UK PM

LATEST NEWS

Maternity Insurance Policies and Pregnancy Medical Insurance: What’s Covered?

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Wins 16 of 17 Seats

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

India's Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

Who Was Gopal? Gangster Killed In Sonipat Encounter After Opening Fire

Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother and 7-Year-Old Son Drown After Slip

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral Event Video Divides Internet; Fans Question Bodyguard’s Actions

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Time And What Could Happen Next

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures
UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures
UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures
UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

QUICK LINKS