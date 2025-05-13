Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
UK High Court Hears Legal Challenge Over British Arms Used in Gaza

A legal challenge was brought before the court as rights groups accused the UK government of violating law by supplying components for F-35 fighter jets allegedly used by Israel in Gaza.

A legal challenge was brought before the court as rights groups accused the UK government of violating law by supplying components for F-35 fighter jets allegedly used by Israel in Gaza.


A legal challenge was brought before the UK High Court on Tuesday as human rights groups accused the British government of violating domestic and international law by continuing to supply components for F-35 fighter jets allegedly used by Israel in its military operations in Gaza, The Associated Press reported.

The case, initiated by Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq and the UK-based Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), targets the government’s decision to allow the export of certain parts despite its warnings about potential breaches of international humanitarian law. The claimants have argued that by permitting these exports, the UK is “complicit in war crimes and potentially genocide”.

“There’s such clear evidence of the use of weapons parts from the U.K. being used in war crimes, including in genocide,” Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK, said during a rally outside the Royal Courts of Justice, according to AP. “Until this case reaches its judgment, right now as we speak, there are significant human rights violations being delivered by British-made weapons and bombs.”

At the centre of the legal battle are components used in the F-35 stealth combat aircraft, which have reportedly played a key role in Israel’s aerial bombardment campaign in Gaza. Although the UK government in September suspended around 30 of 350 arms export licenses, citing concerns that the equipment could be used to “commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” it made exemptions for licenses linked to F-35 parts.

Critics say this exemption represents a “deliberate loophole” that undermines the UK’s commitment to international legal standards. “British-made F-35s are dropping multi-ton bombs on the people of Gaza, which the U.N. secretary-general has described as a ‘killing field,’” Charlotte Andrews-Briscoe, a lawyer for GLAN, told AP, adding, “The U.K. government has expressly departed from its domestic law in order to keep arming Israel. This decision is of continuing and catastrophic effect.”

The Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), a nonprofit group monitoring the arms trade, has estimated that British firms contribute approximately 15% of the components for the F-35, including key elements such as its laser targeting system. While the UK’s arms exports are relatively modest compared to those of the U.S. or Germany, rights groups insist they are significant enough to warrant legal scrutiny.

The government has defended its position, claiming that halting the exports could compromise international peace and security. Officials have maintained that the F-35 components are supplied through a broader international supply chain, making direct control more complex.

The hearing is scheduled to last four days, with a judgment expected at a later date.

Filed under

British government F-35 fighter jets Israeli offensive in Gaza

UK High Court Hears Legal Challenge Over British Arms Used in Gaza
