UK Issues Alerts For Greece, Italy, And Spain Amidst Rising Threats And Heatwave

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated travel advisories for British tourists planning trips to Greece, Italy, and Spain amidst a scorching heatwave gripping these popular European destinations. In Greece, officials have cautioned about potential terrorist threats, emphasizing the need for vigilance against possible attacks involving explosives and firearms targeting various institutions, shopping centers, banks, media offices, diplomatic buildings, and police facilities.

Authorities have also raised concerns about heightened risks of protests, particularly in central Athens. Meanwhile, in Spain, the Foreign Office underscored the ongoing high global threat level for terrorist activities, warning travelers to remain alert and cautious during their visits.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals,” warns the UK government website. The Foreign Office added: “Demonstrations, political gatherings or marches can take place” in the country “with little or no warning, particularly in cities”, and recommended Tourists to follow the advice of police and local authorities.

Tourists are advised to “Stay aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities.”, reports Birmingham Live.

The warning further stated: “While most demonstrations are peaceful, there is a risk of unrest or violence. If you’re near areas where demonstrations are taking place, be aware of what is happening around you and move away if there are signs of disorder.”

Highway Pirates In Greece

The UK Foreign Office has cautioned travelers about the presence of ‘highway pirates’ who specifically target cars with foreign registration plates or rental vehicles, especially those towing caravans. They advise travelers to exercise heightened vigilance while driving through these regions. “‘Highway pirates’ target foreign-registered and hire cars, especially those towing caravans. They may flag you down, claiming there is something wrong with your car or that you have damaged theirs,” it cautioned.

Volcano Eruption Poses Ongoing Threat In Italy

Travelers from Britain going to Italy should be prepared for possible flight disruptions due to increased alert levels amid ongoing volcanic activity.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “Due to volcanic activity, local authorities have increased the alert levels for both Etna and Stromboli in the south of Italy.” Mount Etna in Catania is causing travel disruptions

“Airspace can be affected during eruptions. If you are travelling to or from Catania, during this period of heightened activity, check with your travel provider or with Catania airport.”

Flights to Catania airport faced disruptions last week but resumed recently. However, the FCDO has cautioned that they might be affected again this week due to ongoing volcanic activity. The government agency provided further details on the volcanic situation.

“There are several active volcanoes in southern Italy.” “National emergency planning has been updated for Vesuvius as well as the Phlegraean fields, an area that remains active and which has experienced tremors in 2024.”

The FCDO added: “If you choose to travel, research your destinations and get appropriate travel insurance.”

