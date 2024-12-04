UK Issues Updated Travel Advisory for Bangladesh Amid Terror Threats

The UK government has updated its travel advisory for Bangladesh, warning of potential terrorist attacks. The revised advisory, issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), urges caution for travelers, stating that terrorists are likely to attempt attacks in the country. “Terrorist attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as crowded areas, religious buildings, and political rallies,” it notes. The advisory also mentions past incidents targeting minority religious communities and security forces, including improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in major cities.

Authorities in Bangladesh are working to prevent attacks, but travelers should be aware of possible increases in security and sudden movement restrictions.

Ongoing Political Instability

The FCDO’s updated advisory also warns about the volatile political situation in Bangladesh, with ongoing political rallies and demonstrations that can quickly turn violent. “During demonstrations and strikes (‘hartals’), there can be arson, violence, and vandalism in towns and cities across the country, which can result in fatalities,” the advisory states. Additionally, attacks against property and public transport are possible, making the political landscape in the country a concern for travelers.

Concerns Over Attacks on Minority Communities

The advisory follows concerns raised by UK Parliament members about recent attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindu community and the arrest of Hindu leaders. Catherine West, Minister for the Indo-Pacific, acknowledged the situation in a recent statement, noting the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. “The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) desk is closely monitoring those developments,” she said.

West also mentioned that the interim government of Bangladesh had provided assurances during her visit that support was available for minority communities.

The FCDO travel advisory serves as guidance for travelers, rather than a government-imposed restriction. However, ignoring this advice could potentially invalidate travel insurance for those heading to Bangladesh.