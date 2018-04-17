On Tuesday a Pakistani-origin Lord Ahmed was snubbed by the British government for raising the Kathua rape case at the House of Lords. The Pakistan-based lawmaker who had asked the government to intervene was slammed by Baroness Stedman-Scott, who was speaking on behalf of the British government. She said that India's democratic framework guarantees human justice.

Pakistan-origin lawmaker at House of Lords raised the infamous Kathua rape case where an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped and assaulted by seven to eight men and was later killed by crushing the head of the minor

Pakistan was once again left red-faced in an attempt to bring down the Indian stature at the UK’s House of Lords. On Tuesday, a Pakistan-origin lawmaker at House of Lords raised the infamous Kathua rape case where an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped and assaulted by seven to eight men and was later killed by crushing the head of the minor with a rock. Criticising the Indian government over the manner they have been handling the case, the Pakistani-origin peer Lord Ahmed also asked the British Government to the cognizance of the matter and ‘innerve’. However, his demand was snubbed by the Parliament stating that the Prime Minister of Indian had already ensured that the justice will be done in the Kathua rape case.

Pakistan’s Lord Ahmed, who is known to be a strong critic of the Indian government, had raised the matter in Upper house of the United Kingdom’s parliament. Snubbing Pakistani-origin peer Lord Ahmed over his request, the British government said that India’s democratic framework guarantees human justice. Speaking on behalf of the British government, Baroness Stedman-Scott said, “India has a strong democratic framework which guarantees human rights.” The British government, however, did acknowledge the challenges faced by India when it comes to Fundamental rights. “We do acknowledge it does face numerous challenges relating to its size and development when it comes to enforcing fundamental rights enshrined in its Constitution,” Baroness Stedman-Scott said.

ALSO READ: Girl gets parents booked by Delhi police for withdrawing rape case, claims they accepted Rs 20 lakh bribe

The government also said that such cases of rape and murder are nothing short of “horrific”. The government said that they extend their condolences to the families of the victim. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been clear that justice will be done,” she added. As per the chargesheet filed by the police, the 8-year-old victim was kidnapped by the accused in the evening and was later kept at a temple for days. The victim was kept the empty stomach and was sedated continuously. She was raped and later killed by the accused. The hearing is underway in the Kathua rape case.

ALSO READ: Ask questions to PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi as it’s not my government: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

ALSO READ: Missing Indian Army jawan joins Hizbul Mujahideen, photo with AK-47 goes viral

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App