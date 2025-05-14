Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
UK MP Bob Blackman Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Action Against PoK Terror Bases

In his speech at the UK Parliament, Blackman said that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was "well organised and coordinated." He stated that terrorist bases continue to operate along the line of control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

British UK MP Bob Blackman on Wednesday addressing the House of Commons asked what steps the Foreign Secretary was taking to ensure the terrorist bases are removed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.


“Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor: precision air-strikes on 9 terrorist bases. As peace talks continue, I asked what steps the Foreign Secretary is taking to ensure the terrorist bases are removed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?” Blackman said in a post on X attaching a video of him speaking in the British Parliament.

To this, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the attack was horrific and that the UK was working with both parties to deal with terrorism.

“Well, let me be clear that the horrendous terrorism that we saw- 26 nationals stripped and shot was horrific. And we condemn it, and we will continue to work with close partners to deal with these terrorist threats. He’s right,” he said.

Both countries need support

Lammy said that both countries need support to ensure lasting peace.”All of us have to lean in now and ensure that we are supporting efforts on both sides to deal with horrendous terrorism. That is what in the end will maintain and enduring peace,” he said.

Blackman said that there is fragile peace between both the countries after India hit nine terrorist bases in Pakistan.Earlier on April 29, the British Conservative MP, Blackman had condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reiterated his calls for the government to fully support India in its steps to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Blackman said, “The reality of this terrorist attack, which was well organised, well coordinated, was, despite the minister’s words, these 26 men who were murdered systematically by being shot in the head, were either Hindu or Christian, and there was a deliberate Islamist attack on those tourists who were just going about their business in a peaceful manner.”

(With ANI Inputs)

