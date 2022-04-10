Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, joined European leaders in expressing their support for Ukraine by visiting the country’s capital, Kyiv on Saturday for a face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While addressing Ukraine people, UK leader said “It’s great to meet you, and it’s been our pleasure to assist you. You have a fantastic president like Mr. Zelenskyy who has done an incredible job. We simply want to continue to help the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.”

During his visit, Johnson promised to increase military aid, including 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems along with additional support for World Bank loans.

At a handshake distance. @BorisJohnson and @ZelenskyyUa walked through the center of Kyiv and talked to ordinary Kyivans. This is what democracy looks like. This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and between nations looks like. pic.twitter.com/ZcdL6NqNp2 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 9, 2022

In a recent tweet, Boris Johnson stated “The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine.”