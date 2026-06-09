UK PM Keir Starmer To Announce Social Media Ban For Children Under 16; Here’s Why

The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, is set to make an announcement about plans which might lead to kids under the age of 16 being banned from social media sites, as shown by strong backing from parents during consultations carried out by the government. The plan is due to be made public within days and represents one of the most drastic measures that have ever been planned by the British government against social media use by children. The move comes after a consultation found that nine out of ten parents supported restrictions on social media use for under-16s. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the government is examining different ways to protect children online and confirmed that “A ban is on the table.”

Parents’ feedback pushes government towards tougher action

According to Sky News, Kendall said ministers are weighing two broad options. One is a complete ban preventing under-16s from accessing social media platforms. The other would place age restrictions on key features of social media networks and apps while allowing limited access. The strong response from parents appears to have strengthened Keir Starmer‘s position on the issue.

Kendall also dismissed reports suggesting the government might weaken the proposal by allowing exemptions for certain platforms. She made it clear that all options remain under consideration as Keir Starmer’s administration works on new child-safety measures.

Age verification tools at centre of proposal

As per reports, the government is also exploring whether age-verification systems already used in Britain to restrict access to pornography websites can be adapted for social media. These systems typically require users to verify their age through banking or credit card details or through checks conducted by mobile network operators.

The expected announcement comes during a politically sensitive period for Keir Starmer. His leadership is facing pressure amid speculation of a possible challenge later this summer from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. Alongside the social media proposal, Keir Starmer is also expected to unveil the government’s long-awaited defence investment strategy before a NATO summit scheduled for early July.

Fresh warning for major technology companies

In a speech on Monday, Keir Starmer also warned technology firms that they have three months to introduce “device controls” capable of preventing children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images. The Prime Minister signalled that child safety remains a key priority for his government.

Kendall said that if major technology companies such as Apple and Google fail to comply with the warning, the government will introduce legislation forcing them to act. The message from Keir Starmer’s government is clear: stronger protections for children online are now firmly on the agenda.

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