UK PM Starmer Unveils Strict Immigration Overhaul: ‘Settlement Must Be Earned, Not a Right’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a sweeping overhaul of the UK’s immigration policy, declaring that those who come to the country must “earn the right” to stay. Unveiling Labour’s ambitious plans aimed at drastically cutting net migration and countering the rising influence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, Starmer promised a tougher, more selective immigration system.

“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right,” Starmer is expected to say in a press conference on Monday.

Key Reforms: Stricter Rules, Longer Wait for Residency

Central to the reforms is an extension of the waiting period for permanent residency from five years to ten—unless applicants can demonstrate a “significant contribution” to the UK. This includes professions such as doctors, nurses, engineers, and leaders in artificial intelligence, who may be eligible for fast-tracked settlement.

The new policy will also ban the recruitment of care workers from overseas and, for the first time, require all adult dependants of migrants to prove a basic understanding of English.

“People coming to the UK must commit to integration and to learning our language,” Starmer will say, stressing that the changes will deliver lower net migration, raise domestic skill levels, and better support British workers.

Starmer Cites Economic Strain, Overreliance on Cheap Labour

A spokesperson for No 10 noted that the number of migrants reached over 900,000 in 2023, resulting in stretched public services, soaring housing costs, and employers opting for cheap overseas labour instead of upskilling local talent.

The government maintains that the new measures will reduce dependency on foreign recruitment, boost economic growth, and ensure that contributors to the economy are prioritised. “Employers looking for visas will have to show they are investing in British workers and raising skills,” the government said, also confirming that skilled workers entering the UK will now be required to hold a degree.

Overseas citizens will also be required to carry digital IDs.

Tougher Enforcement and Global Diplomacy Under Starmer

The new migration white paper—set to be published Monday—will impose tighter controls on all immigration categories, including work, family, and study. Enforcement, Starmer will declare, will be “tougher than ever.”

In a related push, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has instructed diplomats to ensure migration is addressed in every international summit and meeting, The Independent reported.

Visa applications from countries considered more likely to overstay or claim asylum could also face new restrictions.

Political Pressure from Reform UK and Conservative Legacy

The announcement comes amid mounting political pressure. In the recent local elections, Reform UK gained control of 10 councils, secured nearly 700 seats, and took Runcorn and Helsby from Labour in a by-election.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp has blamed the previous Conservative government for the current situation, saying on Sunday that it made a “catastrophic mistake” by allowing immigration levels to rise “far, far too high”.

Starmer is expected to say the broken system has for years incentivised businesses “to bring in lower-paid workers, rather than invest in our young people,” promising to replace it with a system that is “controlled, selective and fair”.

