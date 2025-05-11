Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • UK PM Starmer Unveils Strict Immigration Overhaul: ‘Settlement Must Be Earned, Not a Right’

UK PM Starmer Unveils Strict Immigration Overhaul: ‘Settlement Must Be Earned, Not a Right’

Faced with soaring migration figures and mounting political pressure, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a radical shake-up of the UK’s immigration system. The Labour leader promises a “clean break” from past policies, insisting that settling in Britain must become a privilege that is earned—not assumed.

UK PM Starmer Unveils Strict Immigration Overhaul: ‘Settlement Must Be Earned, Not a Right’

Starmer unveils strict immigration overhaul: 10-year wait for residency, English test for dependents, and crackdown on overseas hires.


Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a sweeping overhaul of the UK’s immigration policy, declaring that those who come to the country must “earn the right” to stay. Unveiling Labour’s ambitious plans aimed at drastically cutting net migration and countering the rising influence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, Starmer promised a tougher, more selective immigration system.

“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right,” Starmer is expected to say in a press conference on Monday.

Key Reforms: Stricter Rules, Longer Wait for Residency

Central to the reforms is an extension of the waiting period for permanent residency from five years to ten—unless applicants can demonstrate a “significant contribution” to the UK. This includes professions such as doctors, nurses, engineers, and leaders in artificial intelligence, who may be eligible for fast-tracked settlement.

The new policy will also ban the recruitment of care workers from overseas and, for the first time, require all adult dependants of migrants to prove a basic understanding of English.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“People coming to the UK must commit to integration and to learning our language,” Starmer will say, stressing that the changes will deliver lower net migration, raise domestic skill levels, and better support British workers.

Starmer Cites Economic Strain, Overreliance on Cheap Labour

A spokesperson for No 10 noted that the number of migrants reached over 900,000 in 2023, resulting in stretched public services, soaring housing costs, and employers opting for cheap overseas labour instead of upskilling local talent.

The government maintains that the new measures will reduce dependency on foreign recruitment, boost economic growth, and ensure that contributors to the economy are prioritised. “Employers looking for visas will have to show they are investing in British workers and raising skills,” the government said, also confirming that skilled workers entering the UK will now be required to hold a degree.

Overseas citizens will also be required to carry digital IDs.

Tougher Enforcement and Global Diplomacy Under Starmer

The new migration white paper—set to be published Monday—will impose tighter controls on all immigration categories, including work, family, and study. Enforcement, Starmer will declare, will be “tougher than ever.”

In a related push, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has instructed diplomats to ensure migration is addressed in every international summit and meeting, The Independent reported.

Visa applications from countries considered more likely to overstay or claim asylum could also face new restrictions.

Political Pressure from Reform UK and Conservative Legacy

The announcement comes amid mounting political pressure. In the recent local elections, Reform UK gained control of 10 councils, secured nearly 700 seats, and took Runcorn and Helsby from Labour in a by-election.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp has blamed the previous Conservative government for the current situation, saying on Sunday that it made a “catastrophic mistake” by allowing immigration levels to rise “far, far too high”.

Starmer is expected to say the broken system has for years incentivised businesses “to bring in lower-paid workers, rather than invest in our young people,” promising to replace it with a system that is “controlled, selective and fair”.

Also Read: ‘Never Again War’: New Pope Demands Ukraine Peace, Gaza Ceasefire In Fiery First Blessing

Filed under

Sir Keir Starmer UK immigration

Trump announces executive

Trump Announces ‘Game-Changing’ Plan To Slash US Prescription Drug Prices By Up To 80%
newsx

Pakistan Walks Back Claim Of Capturing Indian Air Force Pilot After Operation Sindoor
Starmer unveils strict im

UK PM Starmer Unveils Strict Immigration Overhaul: ‘Settlement Must Be Earned, Not a Right’
newsx

Manipur Police Arrest Wanted PLA Militant In Deadly 2021 Assam Rifles Ambush Case
newsx

No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check
newsx

Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies At 60 After Final Match At WrestleMania 41 Weekend
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Announces ‘Game-Changing’ Plan To Slash US Prescription Drug Prices By Up To 80%

Trump Announces ‘Game-Changing’ Plan To Slash US Prescription Drug Prices By Up To 80%

Pakistan Walks Back Claim Of Capturing Indian Air Force Pilot After Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Walks Back Claim Of Capturing Indian Air Force Pilot After Operation Sindoor

Manipur Police Arrest Wanted PLA Militant In Deadly 2021 Assam Rifles Ambush Case

Manipur Police Arrest Wanted PLA Militant In Deadly 2021 Assam Rifles Ambush Case

No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check

No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check

Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies At 60 After Final Match At WrestleMania 41 Weekend

Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies At 60 After Final Match At WrestleMania 41 Weekend

Entertainment

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Netflix’s Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS’s Jin Returns to Variety Shows

Netflix’s Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS’s Jin Returns to

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom