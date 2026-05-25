UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
Home > World News > UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said he was encouraged by the progress in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks.

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said he was encouraged by the progress in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks. Photo: AI Generated
UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said he was encouraged by the progress in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 01:23 IST

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said he was encouraged by the progress in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks. He stressed that he is open to any final deal should bring peace to West Asia, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and ensure free movement of ships through the key trade route.

In a post on X, Starmer said that Britain supports diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and long-term stability in the region, adding that the priority must be “an agreement that brings the conflict to an end and reopens the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation”.

He also reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

You Might Be Interested In

“I welcome the progress towards an agreement between the US and Iran. We need to see an agreement that brings the conflict to an end and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation. It’s vital that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon,” the post read.

He further stressed that his government would continue working to protect British nationals from the impact of ongoing regional tensions and further stated that the UK would coordinate with international partners to seize the diplomatic momentum and work towards a durable political settlement.

“My government will continue to do everything we can to protect British people from the impact of this conflict. We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement,” the post added.

This comes after US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, stated that an agreement had been “largely negotiated” between Tehran and Washington on the subject of finalisation of the deal between the two sides.
He said the United States is also engaged in discussions with leaders from several countries regarding efforts linked to peace and stability in the Gulf region, including issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing a US official, reported that the memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close remaining gaps and avert further escalation in the region, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of Iranian oil sales.

According to the senior US official, the draft agreement hinges on a strict diplomatic architecture of “relief for performance”.

If implemented, the deal would immediately reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, temporarily ease global energy market pressures, and establish a high-stakes 60-day window to negotiate the complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program.

Both Trump and mediators reportedly suggest that an announcement could come as early as Sunday. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Trump Joins Marco Rubio Live On Call During Delhi Event, Says ‘I Love PM Modi’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict
Tags: keir starmerongoing US-Iran peace talksProgressReopen Strait Of Hormuzuk-prime-minister

RELATED News

Trump Says US Won’t Rush Iran Deal, Warns Blockade Will Stay Until Final Agreement Is Signed

Will Trump Soon Launch Operation Fury 2.0? Marco Rubio Refuses To Rule Out Force Against Iran

What Is Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile Used By Russia Causing Apocalyptical Scenes In Ukraine? Explained

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Zohran Mamdani Fires Back At Jeff Bezos: ‘Teachers In Queens Would Beg To Differ’; Has A New Political Feud Begun?

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: KL Rahul Climbs to 4th Place; Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Top Most Runs List | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

Chaos Outside Jalsa As Amitabh Bachchan Fan Collapses During Sunday Meet Gathering

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List

Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs DC: Updated Standings on May 24 — RCB vs GT Qualifier 1, SRH vs RR Eliminator Confirmed

Premier League 2025/26: Arsenal Champions After 22 Years, West Ham Relegated, Bruno Fernandes Breaks Assist Record — Check Out The Final Points Table

Rajasthan Royals Troll Punjab Kings With Viral Arjun Kapoor Meme After Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS Crash Out of IPL 2026 Playoff Race

Palak Rajak ‘Suicide’ Case Takes Twisha Sharma-Like Turn As In-Laws Claim Marijuana, Alcohol Use

IPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB to Face GT in Qualifier 1, RR to Take on SRH in The Eliminator; PBKS And KKR Knocked Out

Delhi Weather To Get Better? National Capital Braces For Dust Storm As Temperatures Cross 43°C Across Multiple Parts Of NCR

UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict
UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict
UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict
UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

QUICK LINKS