UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said he was encouraged by the progress in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks. He stressed that he is open to any final deal should bring peace to West Asia, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and ensure free movement of ships through the key trade route.

In a post on X, Starmer said that Britain supports diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and long-term stability in the region, adding that the priority must be “an agreement that brings the conflict to an end and reopens the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation”.

He also reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

“I welcome the progress towards an agreement between the US and Iran. We need to see an agreement that brings the conflict to an end and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation. It’s vital that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon,” the post read.

He further stressed that his government would continue working to protect British nationals from the impact of ongoing regional tensions and further stated that the UK would coordinate with international partners to seize the diplomatic momentum and work towards a durable political settlement.

“My government will continue to do everything we can to protect British people from the impact of this conflict. We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement,” the post added.

This comes after US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, stated that an agreement had been “largely negotiated” between Tehran and Washington on the subject of finalisation of the deal between the two sides.

He said the United States is also engaged in discussions with leaders from several countries regarding efforts linked to peace and stability in the Gulf region, including issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing a US official, reported that the memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close remaining gaps and avert further escalation in the region, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of Iranian oil sales.

According to the senior US official, the draft agreement hinges on a strict diplomatic architecture of “relief for performance”.

If implemented, the deal would immediately reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, temporarily ease global energy market pressures, and establish a high-stakes 60-day window to negotiate the complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program.

Both Trump and mediators reportedly suggest that an announcement could come as early as Sunday. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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