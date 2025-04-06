Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘The World as We Knew It Has Gone’, UK PM Starmer Warns Amid Global Economic Uncertainty Over Trump’s Tariffs

‘The World as We Knew It Has Gone’, UK PM Starmer Warns Amid Global Economic Uncertainty Over Trump’s Tariffs

Starmer said "the world as we knew it has gone" following Trump’s announcement of tariffs on international imports, including a 10% tariff on British goods.

‘The World as We Knew It Has Gone’, UK PM Starmer Warns Amid Global Economic Uncertainty Over Trump’s Tariffs


UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a stark warning, saying that “the world as we knew it has gone” following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on international imports, including a 10% tariff on British goods, The Guardian reported on Sunday. The new US tariffs, which took effect Saturday, have triggered a sharp downturn in global stock markets and left world leaders scrambling to determine how best to respond.

In an opinion piece published in the Sunday Telegraph, Starmer expressed his readiness to “use industrial policy to help shelter British business from the storm” triggered by Trump’s tariffs. The prime minister’s comments came amid analysts’ forecast that the UK’s already sluggish economic growth could take a further hit, with estimates suggesting the economy could be up to 0.5 percentage points lower over the coming years due to the trade measures, the report said.

Starmer acknowledged the shift in global trade dynamics, noting that “old assumptions can no longer be taken for granted.”

“The world as we knew it has gone. We must rise to meet the moment,” Starmer wrote, according to The Guardian, signalling a pivot towards a seemingly aggressive, deal-driven approach to international relations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are ready for what comes next. The new world is less governed by established rules and more by deals and alliances,” Starmer added.

The US tariffs, which were announced last Wednesday, have had an immediate impact, with almost $5 trillion (£4 trillion) wiped off global stock market values following Trump’s decision, the report said, adding that the FTSE 100 suffered its worst day of trading since the pandemic, while Wall Street also saw sharp declines.

In addition to the UK, several other countries have been hit hard by Trump’s tariffs. Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand have seen tariffs of 49%, 46%, and 36%, respectively, while the European Union now faces a 20% levy on all goods exported to the US. These trade barriers have sent shockwaves through the global economy, prompting fears of a protracted trade war.

Analysts have warned that the ripple effects of the tariffs could further dampen global growth. In the UK, the tariffs are expected to further strain the manufacturing and export sectors, worsening inflationary pressures and potentially leading to job losses in affected industries.

 

Filed under

British goods Global Economic Uncertainty Keir Starmer Trump's Tariffs UK PM Starmer US President Donald Trump US tariffs

newsx

Meta Llama 4 vs ChatGPT: Which AI Chatbot Is Better In 2025?
Fitch Highlights Recessio

Fitch Highlights Recession Threat As Tariffs Impede Fed’s Ability To Lower Rates
newsx

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of MI vs RCB...
In A Spiritual Moment, PM

In A Spiritual Moment, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ramanathaswamy Temple
Trump’s tariffs trigger

How Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos Lost Billions as Trump’s Tariffs Shook Markets
newsx

‘The World as We Knew It Has Gone’, UK PM Starmer Warns Amid Global Economic...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Meta Llama 4 vs ChatGPT: Which AI Chatbot Is Better In 2025?

Meta Llama 4 vs ChatGPT: Which AI Chatbot Is Better In 2025?

Fitch Highlights Recession Threat As Tariffs Impede Fed’s Ability To Lower Rates

Fitch Highlights Recession Threat As Tariffs Impede Fed’s Ability To Lower Rates

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of MI vs RCB Match, Reveals All

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of MI vs RCB...

In A Spiritual Moment, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ramanathaswamy Temple

In A Spiritual Moment, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ramanathaswamy Temple

How Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos Lost Billions as Trump’s Tariffs Shook Markets

How Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos Lost Billions as Trump’s Tariffs Shook Markets

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting