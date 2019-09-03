British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost the majority of the working parliament after rebel Conservative MP Phillip Lee defects to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats. After the departure of the Tory MP, the Conservative party has become a minority government.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his working parliamentary majority on September 3, weeks before the crucial Brexit vote after Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats. With the departure of Conservative lawmaker, the Tories has become a minority government.

The opposition party of the United Kingdom, the Liberal Democrats said in a statement, they are delighted to announce that the Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party. The whole incident happened when the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was addressing the chamber on last month’s G7 summit.

While explaining his departure from the Conservative party, the MP for Bracknell said, he is no longer able to serve his constituents’ as a Conservative Member of Parliament.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also said the Johnson government has no morals, no mandate and no majority.

Addressing in the Parliament, the British Prime Minister said he did not want to call an early election. He also told the lawmakers in the House to avoid such a consequence the lawmakers should vote against a move which aimed to stop a no-deal Brexit, Reuters reported.

Reuters reported, the British Prime Minister as saying to the Parliament, he doesn’t want an election. Boris Johnson also said every lawmaker should support the government in the lobbies to get the deal done.

British lawmakers want to stop the British prime minister from pursuing a disastrous no-deal Brexit, which may prompt the prime minister to call for a snap election on October 14. However, after more than three years since Britain voted to get out of the European Union, it still remains uncertain.

