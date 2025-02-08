UK Prime Minister Starmer Dismisses Junior Minister Over Controversial WhatsApp Messages

Andrew Gwynne, a former health minister in the British government, has publicly apologized for sending offensive WhatsApp messages about his constituents and fellow members of parliament.

Andrew Gwynne, a former health minister in the British government, has publicly apologized for sending offensive WhatsApp messages about his constituents and fellow members of parliament. His remarks, which were deemed “badly misjudged,” were brought to light by a report in the Mail on Sunday, prompting an immediate backlash.

On social media platform X, Gwynne expressed deep regret over the comments, saying, “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offense I’ve caused. I entirely understand the decisions the PM (Prime Minister) and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”

Suspended by Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Following the revelations, Gwynne was swiftly sacked from his ministerial position by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday. In addition, he was suspended from the governing Labour Party as part of the ongoing response to the controversy. A government spokesperson emphasized that Starmer is committed to upholding high standards of conduct in public office and will take decisive action against any minister who fails to meet those standards.

Previous Government Setbacks and Challenges

Gwynne’s suspension comes amid growing challenges for the Labour Party, which had secured a large majority in last July’s election. However, recent opinion polls suggest that Labour’s popularity has waned, due in part to early missteps regarding donations and the difficulty of boosting economic growth.

This incident follows other notable controversies within the party. For example, Tulip Siddiq resigned as the minister responsible for financial services and fighting corruption last month after scrutiny over her financial ties to the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. Siddiq has denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, Louise Haigh stepped down as transport minister in November after revealing that she had committed a minor criminal offence before entering government.

Political Fallout and Continuing Scrutiny

The Labour Party is now under increased scrutiny as it faces not only internal controversies but also challenges in public opinion. Prime Minister Starmer’s decisive actions regarding Gwynne’s suspension reflect his commitment to maintaining ethical standards, especially as the party navigates a critical period in its political journey.

