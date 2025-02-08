Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

UK Prime Minister Starmer Dismisses Junior Minister Over Controversial WhatsApp Messages

Andrew Gwynne, a former health minister in the British government, has publicly apologized for sending offensive WhatsApp messages about his constituents and fellow members of parliament.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
UK Prime Minister Starmer Dismisses Junior Minister Over Controversial WhatsApp Messages


Andrew Gwynne, a former health minister in the British government, has publicly apologized for sending offensive WhatsApp messages about his constituents and fellow members of parliament. His remarks, which were deemed “badly misjudged,” were brought to light by a report in the Mail on Sunday, prompting an immediate backlash.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On social media platform X, Gwynne expressed deep regret over the comments, saying, “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offense I’ve caused. I entirely understand the decisions the PM (Prime Minister) and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”

Suspended by Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Following the revelations, Gwynne was swiftly sacked from his ministerial position by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday. In addition, he was suspended from the governing Labour Party as part of the ongoing response to the controversy. A government spokesperson emphasized that Starmer is committed to upholding high standards of conduct in public office and will take decisive action against any minister who fails to meet those standards.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Previous Government Setbacks and Challenges

Gwynne’s suspension comes amid growing challenges for the Labour Party, which had secured a large majority in last July’s election. However, recent opinion polls suggest that Labour’s popularity has waned, due in part to early missteps regarding donations and the difficulty of boosting economic growth.

This incident follows other notable controversies within the party. For example, Tulip Siddiq resigned as the minister responsible for financial services and fighting corruption last month after scrutiny over her financial ties to the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. Siddiq has denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, Louise Haigh stepped down as transport minister in November after revealing that she had committed a minor criminal offence before entering government.

Political Fallout and Continuing Scrutiny

The Labour Party is now under increased scrutiny as it faces not only internal controversies but also challenges in public opinion. Prime Minister Starmer’s decisive actions regarding Gwynne’s suspension reflect his commitment to maintaining ethical standards, especially as the party navigates a critical period in its political journey.

Read More : Who Are The Key Ministers In Lebanon’s New Government?

Filed under

Andrew Gwynne

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Suggests Taylor Swift May Be Deposed in Blake Lively Legal Case: ‘A Game-Time Decision’

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Suggests Taylor Swift May Be Deposed in Blake Lively Legal Case: ‘A...

Who Are The Key Ministers In Lebanon’s New Government?

Who Are The Key Ministers In Lebanon’s New Government?

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming And Services For PS4 And PS5 Users

PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming And Services For PS4 And PS5 Users

Seven Deaths In Four Days Reported In Chhattisgarh Village; Congress Alleges Spurious Liquor

Seven Deaths In Four Days Reported In Chhattisgarh Village; Congress Alleges Spurious Liquor

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox