Thursday, October 10, 2024
UK Rapper Yung Filly Arrested Over Rape And Assault Charges Following Perth Performance

British rapper Yung Filly has been arrested in Australia on charges of rape and assault following allegations from a Perth performance. His bail application was contested due to strong evidence and concerns about witness interference.

UK Rapper Yung Filly Arrested Over Rape And Assault Charges Following Perth Performance

British rapper and YouTube sensation Yung Filly, also known as Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has made headlines following his recent arrest in Australia. The 29-year-old artist faced a Perth court on serious allegations, including rape and assault, during his tour in the country.

Barrientos was taken into custody in Brisbane and subsequently extradited to Perth after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s. The alleged incident occurred at his hotel following a performance at Bar120, a nightclub located in Perth’s northern suburbs, on September 28. In total, Barrientos faces multiple charges: four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person’s breathing by applying pressure to their neck.

During his appearance at the Perth Magistrates Court, Barrientos was represented by Perth barrister Seamus Rafferty SC, who filed a bail application on his behalf. However, Western Australia police prosecution, led by Julius Depetro, opposed this request. They argued that the evidence against Barrientos is substantial, citing CCTV footage and photographic evidence that support the allegations.

Depetro also raised concerns regarding Barrientos’ significant social media presence, boasting over 8 million followers across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. This influence raises fears about potential witness interference, as his extensive following could complicate the legal proceedings. Furthermore, he noted that Barrientos has no ties to Western Australia, residing instead in the UK and originally hailing from Colombia, increasing the risk of him fleeing the jurisdiction.

Arguments Over Bail

The prosecution emphasized the seriousness of the alleged violent acts, stating they were “beyond the pale.” They argued that Barrientos’ wealth, estimated at around $700,000 from his social media activities, further complicates the situation, making standard bail conditions inadequate.

In contrast, Barrientos’ attorney, Rafferty, contended that his client’s fame should not warrant different bail conditions. He argued for a $100,000 surety and suggested protective measures, such as a restriction on social media posts about the case. However, he opposed a complete ban on social media use, pointing out that it is essential for Barrientos’ livelihood.

Next Steps In The Legal Process

Magistrate Tanya Watt decided to accept a written submission rather than having the facts read aloud in court. She has adjourned the hearing to consider the bail application and plans to reconvene later today. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Barrientos’ career and personal life, as the legal proceedings continue to unfold in the coming weeks.

MUST RAED: Hurricane Milton Hits Florida With Devastating Rains And Fierce Winds

