UK Rejects Punjab Police’s Terror Link Claims On British Soldier

The UK Ministry of Defence has denied claims made by Punjab Police regarding the involvement of a British Army soldier in terrorist activities in India. The Ministry responded to the allegations, stating that there is no record of anyone named Jagjeet Singh, or using the pseudonym Fateh Singh Baaghi, currently serving in the British Army. However, Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has stood by his team’s investigation, asserting that the probe will continue, and the matter will be taken up with British authorities through the proper diplomatic channels.

The controversy stems from Punjab Police’s investigation into a series of terrorist activities in the region, including grenade and IED attacks over the past few months. On December 17, 2024, Punjab Police released a statement claiming that Jagjeet Singh, a British soldier originally from Tarn Taran, Punjab, was linked to the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a banned terrorist group. Singh allegedly used the pseudonym Fateh Singh Baaghi to lead a terror module, recruiting new members and planning violent acts.

The UK Ministry of Defence refuted the allegations, clarifying that the individual named in the police report did not exist within their ranks, even with spelling variations. They also rejected the image provided by the Punjab Police, saying it was of a British Sikh soldier, but not the person identified by the police. According to Rhian Shillabeer, a communications officer for the Ministry, any inquiries about criminal or terrorist activities in India should be directed to Indian authorities.

Despite the UK’s dismissal, Punjab Police remain confident in their findings. DGP Yadav reaffirmed that the evidence was based on thorough investigations, including interrogations of arrested suspects. The police continue to assert that Singh, who moved to the UK in 2010, developed links with extremist groups such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and KZF and was involved in organizing terrorist activities. They also claimed that Singh had previously plotted to target religious leaders in Punjab, further complicating the investigation.

As tensions rise between the UK and India over the claims, the case is a reminder of the complex relationship between international law enforcement and counterterrorism efforts. The investigation is ongoing, and the Punjab Police are determined to pursue all available leads to uncover the full extent of the alleged terror network.

