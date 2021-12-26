South Africa has been at the lead of the Omicron wave, and the rest of the globe is looking for any hints of how it will play out there to see what will happen.

According to medical specialists, South Africa’s recent drop in new COVID-19 cases might indicate that the country’s significant Omicron-driven spike has peaked. Virus case numbers are notoriously incorrect due to inconsistencies in testing, reporting delays, and other factors. However, they do provide one tempting clue — though it is far from clear — that Omicron infections may subside fast after a furious increase. South Africa has been at the lead of the Omicron wave, and the rest of the globe is looking for any hints of how it will play out there to see what will happen.

After peaking at approximately 27,000 new cases on December 16, the number of new cases fell to around 15,424 on December 21. The decline began early and has continued in Gauteng province, South Africa’s most populous with 16 million inhabitants, including the main metropolis, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.

Subsequently, quarantine is no longer required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated contacts, according to new instructions released on Thursday by the South African government. Contacts would no longer be subjected to diagnostic testing until they displayed symptoms. Except in congregate settings and cluster epidemic circumstances, the country has likewise stopped tracing contacts. On Friday, though, the country began giving booster dosages to its residents for the first time.

On the other hand, on Friday, Britain announced another day of record Covid-19 infections, with new estimates indicating that large swaths of London’s population are infected, highlighting the Omicron variant’s persistent spread. The quick spread of Omicron has resulted in an increase in cases during the previous seven days, particularly in the capital.

Models from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Friday that around 1 in 20 Londoners likely possessed Covid-19 on December 16, and early estimates – which might be amended – suggest this may have grown to 1 in 10 on Sunday. As ill employees self-isolate, several industries and transportation networks are experiencing workforce shortages, and hospitals in the United Kingdom have warned of the potential of patient safety being jeopardized.

According to government data, 122,186 new cases were reported on Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday and marking the third consecutive day with more than 100,000 instances. The ministry recorded 137 additional deaths within 28 days following a positive Covid-19 test on Friday, down from 147 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths during the epidemic to 147,857, the most in Europe. While new study shows that Omicron has a lower likelihood of hospitalization than prior Covid-19 versions, health experts are worried about the prospects.