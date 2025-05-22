UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

The UK is set to sign a deal that will cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while securing the future of the US military base on Diego Garcia.

The United Kingdom is set to sign a historic agreement that will cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while securing the future of the strategically important U.S. military base on Diego Garcia, the largest island in the archipelago, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The deal, which was first announced in October 2024, will see the UK retain control of the Diego Garcia military base under a 99-year lease. The base is a crucial asset for U.S. military operations in the Indian Ocean region. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to take part in a virtual signing ceremony alongside officials from the Mauritian government, as reported by the Telegraph.

The Chagos Islands were originally part of the British colony of Mauritius. However, in 1965, the UK detached the islands from Mauritius to create the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), a move that facilitated the establishment of the U.S. military base on Diego Garcia. This action came just three years before Mauritius gained independence.

