Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!

The student defended her decision, stating that it was a calculated move to secure financial independence. “Many women lose their virginity for nothing. At least I gained financial security,” she said.

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!


A 22-year-old student from Manchester his auctioning her virginity online for Rs 18 crore (£1.7 million). The winning bidder, a Hollywood celebrity, outbid top business tycoons and politicians in the controversial sale, which was conducted through an escort agency’s website.

The student, identified as Laura, defended her decision, stating that it was a calculated move to secure financial independence. “Many women lose their virginity for nothing. At least I gained financial security,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The auction, conducted ‘secretly’, attracted interest from several high-profile individuals. According to sources, Laura underwent a medical examination in front of the buyer to confirm her virginity before finalizing the deal. The entire process was kept confidential to protect both parties involved.

Laura, who comes from a religious background, said she viewed the transaction as a financial opportunity rather than a moral dilemma. “I made a strategic choice to gain independence,” she added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with mixed reactions from the public. While some have criticized Laura for commodifying intimacy, others argue that it is her personal choice.

“In today’s world, people sell their skills and talents. This is no different,” a social media user commented. However, critics claim that the act raises ethical concerns, questioning whether financial gain should come at the cost of personal values.

With the money secured, Laura plans to focus on her career and is reportedly interested in finding a wealthy partner who can support her lifestyle. “I have set myself up for life,” she said, adding that she can now work towards her ambitions without financial worries.

ALSO READ: Who Was Abu Khadija? Trump Announces Killing Of ‘Fugitive’ ISIS Leader In Iraq

Filed under

Auctions hollywood UK student Virginity

newsx

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire
newsx

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”
newsx

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!
newsx

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!
newsx

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’
Tensions ran high in West

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips