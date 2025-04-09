UK Teens Convicted In Tragic Killing Of 80-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man During Dog Walk

The court was told that Mr. Kohli was attacked while he walked his dog, Rocky, in Braunstone Park, just yards from his house. The boy punched Mr. Kohli, and the girl recorded the incident and urged violence.

Two children have been found guilty of manslaughter in the UK for their role in the killing of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli, an Indian-origin pensioner, who was brutally murdered as he walked his dog in a park near Leicester last September.

After a trial at Leicester Crown Court, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 12 were convicted on their parts in an assault described as being “senseless and unprovoked”. As a result of legal restrictions, their names cannot be published. Their sentencing has been scheduled for next month.

The court was told that Mr. Kohli was attacked while he walked his dog, Rocky, in Braunstone Park, just yards from his house. The boy punched Mr. Kohli, and the girl recorded the incident and urged violence.

“Leicester community has been severely impacted by this case,” commented Kelly Matthews, Senior District Crown Prosecutor. “Mr. Kohli was an elderly vulnerable man, simply out for his usual walk, when he was the victim of a senseless and heartless attack.”

Alarming, the teens were reported to have laughed and boasted about the attack afterwards. Evidence found on the girl’s phone included video of the attack, as well as audio of laughter as Mr. Kohli was attacked. The boy confessed to attacking Mr. Kohli and later admitted his role in a letter to a social worker.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit called the attack “truly heartbreaking,” pointing out how senseless the act was.

“Rather than being able to relax with his dog on a warm summer evening, Mr. Kohli was confronted and brutally attacked by people much too young to understand the life-altering impact their actions had,” he stated.

In a deeply emotional statement, Mr. Kohli’s daughter, Susan Kohli, paid tribute to her father, whom she described as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. She spoke of the family’s immense grief and the trauma of hearing courtroom evidence, including footage of her father calling out for help.

Father was humiliated, physically abused, and cruelly treated. There was no mercy from these youths. Their laughter as they pounced on him will stay with us for eternity,” she added.

She went on to say, “Dad didn’t deserve to go through this. Our family is devastated by the loss of our loved one, and nothing short of his return will make up for the pain we have to endure.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) explained that the two teenagers were prosecuted on the principle of joint enterprise, which means mutual responsibility in spite of different roles in the tragic event.

