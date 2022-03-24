The UK had earlier sent 4,200 next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs) to Ukraine for its military campaign to defend itself against Russian aggression.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his government will supply Ukraine with 6,000 missiles amid the Russian invasion of the latter, reported AP. As per the report, Johnson also urged western countries to boost the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

Boris Johnson said in a tweet on Wednesday, “I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa and reiterated the UK’s horror at the bombardment of Ukraine and admiration for his armed forces. At tomorrow’s G7 & NATO meetings I’ll be urging international partners to send more defensive lethal aid to Ukraine and step up pressure on Putin.”

The UK had earlier sent 4,200 next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs) to Ukraine for its military campaign to defend itself against Russian aggression.

UK has also announced that BBC World Services will be provided with additional funds worth $5.3 million to tackle “disinformation” in Russia and Ukraine.