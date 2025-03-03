UK Unveils $2 Billion Agreement To Deliver Air-Defense Missiles To Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a major new defense agreement, worth £1.6 billion ($2 billion), on Sunday, March 2, 2025, which will allow Ukraine to buy 5,000 air-defense missiles.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a major new defense agreement, worth £1.6 billion ($2 billion), on Sunday, March 2, 2025, which will allow Ukraine to buy 5,000 air-defense missiles. The agreement, brokered via export finance, is designed to strengthen Ukraine’s military defense as the war with Russia continues to escalate.

UK Ministry Of Defence Affirms Missiles To Be Produced By Thales

The UK Ministry of Defence affirmed that the lightweight multirole missiles will be produced by Thales, one of the top defense technology firms.

The cutting-edge missiles possess a range of more than 6 kilometers and can be launched from different platforms, such as land, sea, and air. The versatility of these missiles renders them an indispensable resource for the defense of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Starmer also highlighted the significance of the new missile systems, saying, “This will be crucial to safeguarding critical infrastructure now and to bolstering Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes.”

The UK government considers this agreement an essential move to equip Ukraine with the means necessary to defend itself, particularly against Russia’s constant attacks.

Ukraine Continues To Confront Threats

The announcement is just days after Russia unleashed over 200 drones in a dramatic overnight strike against Ukraine. This attack was described as the largest drone strike in three years since the war commenced.

The introduction of the new missile systems will greatly boost the capability of Ukraine to defend itself against such air threats and its territory and infrastructure.

With the war far from over, this agreement is a significant gesture of commitment on the part of the UK to back Ukraine as it fights Russian aggression.

