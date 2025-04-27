UK Weather Alert: Snow And Heavy Rain To Hit England And Scotland In Early May

Temperatures are set to take a sharp dip, with parts of Scotland, including Inverness, dropping as low as -3°C during the night. Even cities further south like London are expected to feel the chill, with temperatures falling to around 2°C by Tuesday afternoon.

UK is bracing for a dramatic change in weather as maps forecast heavy rain and even snow for parts of England and Scotland in early May. Weather models from WXCharts, using MetDesk data, show large areas turning purple and white, signalling widespread unsettled and colder conditions.

From midnight on Tuesday, May 6, snow is expected to sweep into Scotland and move southwards into northern England. Rain showers are also forecast across the south of England, affecting areas such as Birmingham, Manchester, and Newcastle. This comes just after reports of a mini heatwave anticipated to warm the country early next week.

Temperatures are set to take a sharp dip, with parts of Scotland, including Inverness, dropping as low as -3°C during the night. Even cities further south like London are expected to feel the chill, with temperatures falling to around 2°C by Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office has issued an update in its Long-Range Forecast for May 1–10, warning that while the month will start dry and warm, conditions will quickly turn more unsettled. “Following a widely fine and very warm spell through the week, temperatures are most likely to return back closer to average from the north during Thursday and Friday,” the agency reported. It added that cloudier and breezier weather with some rain is likely for northern areas, followed by a more changeable pattern with showers and even thunderstorms.

In the immediate term, today’s UK weather forecast indicates cloudy skies with patchy rain mainly in the west, and sunnier spells elsewhere. Northern Ireland will enjoy a much drier and brighter day. On Sunday, heavy rain will persist across northwestern parts, but most other regions will experience a dry and warm day under sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Monday through Wednesday, high pressure is expected to build, bringing dry conditions and soaring temperatures across England and Wales before the dramatic shift to colder, wetter weather later in the week.

As Britain transitions from a brief taste of summer to a return to wintry conditions, residents are advised to stay updated with local forecasts and prepare for rapidly changing weather patterns.

