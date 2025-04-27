Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • UK Weather Alert: Snow And Heavy Rain To Hit England And Scotland In Early May

UK Weather Alert: Snow And Heavy Rain To Hit England And Scotland In Early May

Temperatures are set to take a sharp dip, with parts of Scotland, including Inverness, dropping as low as -3°C during the night. Even cities further south like London are expected to feel the chill, with temperatures falling to around 2°C by Tuesday afternoon.

UK Weather Alert: Snow And Heavy Rain To Hit England And Scotland In Early May

UK is bracing for a dramatic change in weather as maps forecast heavy rain and even snow for parts of England and Scotland in early May.


UK is bracing for a dramatic change in weather as maps forecast heavy rain and even snow for parts of England and Scotland in early May. Weather models from WXCharts, using MetDesk data, show large areas turning purple and white, signalling widespread unsettled and colder conditions.

From midnight on Tuesday, May 6, snow is expected to sweep into Scotland and move southwards into northern England. Rain showers are also forecast across the south of England, affecting areas such as Birmingham, Manchester, and Newcastle. This comes just after reports of a mini heatwave anticipated to warm the country early next week.

-3°C during the night

Temperatures are set to take a sharp dip, with parts of Scotland, including Inverness, dropping as low as -3°C during the night. Even cities further south like London are expected to feel the chill, with temperatures falling to around 2°C by Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office has issued an update in its Long-Range Forecast for May 1–10, warning that while the month will start dry and warm, conditions will quickly turn more unsettled. “Following a widely fine and very warm spell through the week, temperatures are most likely to return back closer to average from the north during Thursday and Friday,” the agency reported. It added that cloudier and breezier weather with some rain is likely for northern areas, followed by a more changeable pattern with showers and even thunderstorms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Much drier and brighter day

In the immediate term, today’s UK weather forecast indicates cloudy skies with patchy rain mainly in the west, and sunnier spells elsewhere. Northern Ireland will enjoy a much drier and brighter day. On Sunday, heavy rain will persist across northwestern parts, but most other regions will experience a dry and warm day under sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Monday through Wednesday, high pressure is expected to build, bringing dry conditions and soaring temperatures across England and Wales before the dramatic shift to colder, wetter weather later in the week.

As Britain transitions from a brief taste of summer to a return to wintry conditions, residents are advised to stay updated with local forecasts and prepare for rapidly changing weather patterns.

ALSO READ: Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims

Filed under

england UK Weather Alert

In a rare and emotional e

Undertrial Prisoner Accused Of Rape Marries Survivor Inside Odisha Jail
UK is bracing for a drama

UK Weather Alert: Snow And Heavy Rain To Hit England And Scotland In Early May
Indian diaspora organised

Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims
New York Knicks star guar

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Exits Game 4 With Ankle Injury, Returns To Boost Playoff Hopes
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owa

‘ISIS-like’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Terror Attack In Pahalgam
India and France are set

India And France Set To Seal Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Jets
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Undertrial Prisoner Accused Of Rape Marries Survivor Inside Odisha Jail

Undertrial Prisoner Accused Of Rape Marries Survivor Inside Odisha Jail

Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims

Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Exits Game 4 With Ankle Injury, Returns To Boost Playoff Hopes

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Exits Game 4 With Ankle Injury, Returns To Boost Playoff Hopes

‘ISIS-like’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Terror Attack In Pahalgam

‘ISIS-like’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Terror Attack In Pahalgam

India And France Set To Seal Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Jets

India And France Set To Seal Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Jets

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After