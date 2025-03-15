UK Woman Fakes Cancer, Cons Partner Out Of Rs 28 Lakh, Spends It On Breast Enlargement Surgery

UK Women reportedly staged photographs to appear as if she was undergoing chemotherapy. In 2020, she claimed she had a hysterectomy and booked an appointment at a private clinic, supposedly for a mastectomy. However, investigations later revealed she underwent a breast enlargement surgery.

A 35-year-old woman in the UK, Laura McPherson, has been found guilty of scamming her partner out of Rs 28 lakh (£25,000) by falsely claiming she had multiple terminal cancers. Instead of using the money for treatment, she spent it on breast augmentation surgery and weight-loss procedures overseas.

According to reports, McPherson not only deceived her partner, Jon Leonard, but also convinced her 12-year-old daughter and close friends that she was battling cervical, ovarian, colon, bowel, and breast cancer.

McPherson and Leonard began dating in 2011. Six years into their relationship, she claimed she had terminal cancer and needed expensive treatments. Leonard, who ran a company raising funds for charitable causes, financially supported her, believing she was fighting for her life.

To make her story more convincing, McPherson reportedly staged photographs to appear as if she was undergoing chemotherapy. In 2020, she claimed she had a hysterectomy and booked an appointment at a private clinic, supposedly for a mastectomy. However, investigations later revealed she underwent a breast enlargement surgery instead.

How the Fraud Was Exposed

McPherson’s fraud unraveled in December 2021 when Leonard dropped her off at the Royal Derby Hospital for cervical cancer treatment. Suspicious of her behavior, he later discovered that she had never been admitted and had instead taken a taxi to Coventry.

Upon further investigation, Leonard contacted the private clinic where McPherson had allegedly undergone a mastectomy. He was shocked to learn that she had, in fact, undergone cosmetic surgery instead.

Devastated, Leonard shared his emotional experience with the media: “The emotional toll this has taken on me is difficult to express in words. I was left with deep emotional scars and don’t think I’ll ever trust people the same way again.”

Court’s Verdict

During the hearing, Judge Jonathan Straw condemned McPherson’s actions, calling her a “wicked and devious liar.” He added, “It is difficult to imagine how an individual could be so calculating and cruel to those that loved and cared for her.”

Despite the severity of the fraud, McPherson avoided jail time. The court sentenced her to a community order, 30 days with a probation officer, and a curfew between 7 pm and 6 am from Wednesday to Sunday. She must also wear an electronic tag to ensure compliance. If she fails to meet these conditions, she could face imprisonment.

