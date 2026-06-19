UK Zoo Horror: Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Boy Found Critically Injured In Crocodile Enclosure

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 3-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in central England on Thursday, leaving him with critical injuries, police said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers responded to reports of an incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a zoo near Huntingdon, where the boy was found inside the enclosure.
Boy Remains In Critical Condition
The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in a critical but stable condition, police said. A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A three-year-old boy has been left critically injured following a major incident at Johnson’s Zoo near Cambridge.
A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after a three-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure, Cambridgeshire… pic.twitter.com/TZynUQXSiI
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‘At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances,’ said Detective Inspector Verity McCann. ‘We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other.’
Investigation Ongoing
(Inputs From Reuters)
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