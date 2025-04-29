Ukraine Accuses Russia of Civilian Attacks, Says Putin’s Ceasefire Offer An Attempt ‘To Deceive The US’

Ukraine condemned a fresh wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on civilian areas as an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk killed a 12-year-old girl.

Ukraine condemned a fresh wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on civilian areas as an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk killed a 12-year-old girl.

Ukraine has condemned a fresh wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on civilian areas as a deadly attack on the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed a 12-year-old girl and injured three others, including a six-year-old, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

The strikes come just days ahead of a proposed 72-hour ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Ukrainian leaders and U.S. officials have dismissed as disingenuous and politically motivated.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia launched 20 drones and 31 guided bombs targeting the northeastern city of Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city — while debris from an intercepted drone triggered a fire in a Kyiv neighbourhood.

Putin’s proposed truce is set to begin on May 8 and end on May 10, coinciding with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. Putin, however, has offered no details on how the ceasefire would be enforced or monitored.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kyiv Says Ceasefire a Bid to ‘Deceive the United States’

Ukrainian officials have dismissed the announcement as a ploy, accusing Putin of trying to mislead the international community, especially the United States, amid ongoing negotiations and debates over Western military aid.

Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, told the Associated Press that Russian forces continue to launch attacks and seek territorial advances despite the ceasefire claim.

“Putin can give the order for his forces to stop,” Yermak reportedly said, “but he does not do this in the hope of deceiving everyone.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also rejected the credibility of Moscow’s offer, reportedly saying, “Russia has consistently rejected everything and continues to manipulate the world, trying to deceive the United States.”

U.S. Skepticism Grows Amid Attacks

While U.S. President Donald Trump has been engaged in efforts to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow, he expressed doubt last weekend about Putin’s sincerity in negotiating any real deal.

Trump reportedly suspected that the Russian leader’s proposed truce may be a tactic to stall or weaken international support for Ukraine, particularly from Washington.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has accepted a U.S. proposal calling for a comprehensive 30-day halt to hostilities. Russia, however, has rebuffed it, citing conditions that Kyiv and Western officials say are unacceptable.