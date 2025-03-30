Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Ukraine Accuses Russia of ‘War Crime’ After Ruusia Strikes Military Hospital, Kills Civilians

Kharkiv woke to devastation as Russian strikes targeted residential areas and a military hospital, leaving casualties in their wake. Ukraine has condemned the attack as a war crime, accusing Moscow of violating international humanitarian law.

Ukraine has accused Russia of committing a “war crime” following a series of strikes on the northeastern city of Kharkiv over the weekend. The attacks, which took place overnight from Saturday into Sunday, targeted both residential areas and a military hospital, according to Ukrainian officials.

Civilians Killed, Military Hospital Targeted

At least six strikes hit the border city, leading to significant casualties and destruction. Two people lost their lives in a residential building, while 30 others, including children, sustained injuries, confirmed Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office.

Emergency medical services described the assault as a “massive attack” that left one home in ruins and caused damage to multiple other structures, including office buildings, vehicles, and garages.

The Ukrainian army reported that a military hospital was among the structures damaged in the assault. The attack involved a Shahed drone, which struck both the medical facility and nearby residential buildings.

“According to preliminary reports, there are casualties among the military personnel who were undergoing treatment at the medical center,” the Ukrainian army stated. However, Kyiv did not disclose the number of wounded soldiers, as it typically refrains from releasing military casualty figures.

Ukraine has denounced the attack as a “war crime” and accused Russia of violating international humanitarian law.

US Efforts for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Meet Resistance

The latest assault comes amid ongoing US-backed efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, though these initiatives have yet to yield results. The administration of US President Donald Trump has been pressing for a swift resolution to the war, engaging in talks with both Moscow and Kyiv.

However, Russia has dismissed a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire. Ukraine, in turn, has accused Moscow of deliberately prolonging negotiations with no genuine intention of halting hostilities.

In his Saturday evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Russia’s reluctance to agree to a ceasefire and called on the international community to increase pressure on the Kremlin.

“For too long now, America’s proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table without an adequate response from Russia,” Zelensky stated. “There could already be a ceasefire if there was real pressure on Russia.”

He expressed gratitude to nations that have imposed additional sanctions against Moscow, arguing that such measures are necessary to compel Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations.

Russia Links Black Sea Truce to Sanctions Relief

Following discussions with US officials, both Russia and Ukraine had reportedly agreed in principle to a Black Sea truce. However, Moscow has conditioned the agreement’s implementation on the West lifting certain economic sanctions, further complicating diplomatic efforts.

Since Trump’s return to office and his threats to withdraw US support for Ukraine, Russia has become more emboldened. The shifting geopolitical landscape has seemingly reinforced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s confidence in maintaining his offensive.

On the battlefield, Russia’s defense ministry announced on Saturday that its forces had captured two Ukrainian villages: Shchebraki in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Panteleimonivka in the eastern Donetsk region. These claims, if verified, indicate continued Russian advances amid stalled diplomatic talks.

Putin Calls for Transitional Administration in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Putin has reiterated his call for a “transitional administration” in Ukraine as part of the peace process. This proposal aligns with his longstanding objective of removing Zelensky from power and installing a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv.

Putin, who has held power for 25 years and repeatedly won elections without real opposition, has continued to question Zelensky’s legitimacy. He argues that since Zelensky’s initial five-year term ended in May 2024, he no longer holds a legitimate mandate to govern.

Under Ukrainian law, elections cannot be held during times of major military conflict. Even Zelensky’s domestic opponents have agreed that no elections should take place until the war concludes.

Filed under

russia ukraine

