Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
Ukraine Agrees For 30-Day Ceasefire: Key Agreements And All We Know So Far

Washington and Kyiv have struck a breakthrough deal, with Ukraine agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire in exchange for the resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing. The agreement, a major shift in U.S. policy, now hinges on Moscow's response.

Ukraine Agrees For 30-Day Ceasefire: Key Agreements And All We Know So Far

Washington and Kyiv have struck a breakthrough deal, with Ukraine agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire in exchange for the resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing.


The United States has agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine following discussions in which Kyiv signaled its willingness to accept a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in its conflict with Russia. The breakthrough was confirmed in a joint statement issued by both nations.

The agreement marks a stark shift from the tense White House meeting last month between U.S. President Donald Trump, who has long expressed skepticism over aiding Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Key Agreements Between the U.S. and Ukraine

The discussions took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, culminating in a joint statement from Washington and Kyiv. According to the statement, Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed “immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire,” which could be extended if both parties consent.

In return, the United States will lift its pause on intelligence sharing and reinstate security assistance to Ukraine.

Additionally, both sides committed to finalizing “as soon as possible” a deal that would secure U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources. This provision aligns with Trump’s demand for compensation in exchange for the billions of dollars in U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine during Joe Biden’s presidency. The mineral deal had been under negotiation but was stalled following the contentious Trump-Zelenskyy meeting at the White House.

Ukraine’s Response to the Ceasefire Proposal

Zelenskyy, who was in Saudi Arabia but did not participate directly in the talks, welcomed the ceasefire as a “positive proposal” that would apply not only to air and sea combat but also across the frontline.

“When the agreements come into force, during these 30 days of ‘silence,’ we will have time to prepare with our partners at the level of working documents all the aspects for reliable peace and long-term security,” Zelenskyy stated.

A senior aide to the Ukrainian president revealed that discussions with U.S. officials also included options for security guarantees to Ukraine, though no specifics were disclosed. Security guarantees have been a central goal for Kyiv, and some European nations have indicated a willingness to explore sending peacekeeping forces.

U.S. Position on the Ukraine Ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington would now present the proposal to Russia.

“The president wanted this war to end yesterday … So our hope is that the Russians will answer ‘yes’ as quickly as possible, so we can get to the second phase of this, which is real negotiations,” Rubio told reporters after more than eight hours of talks.

“We hope they’ll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court.”

Rubio emphasized that the U.S. seeks a comprehensive agreement between Ukraine and Russia “as soon as possible.” The ceasefire proposal will be conveyed to Moscow through multiple diplomatic channels.

Waltz to Meet Russian Counterpart

Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart in the coming days, while Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to visit Moscow this week for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Washington, Trump expressed optimism about the prospects of a ceasefire and indicated that he might speak with Putin soon.

“Well, I hope it will be over the next few days, I’d like to see,” Trump said when asked about a potential comprehensive truce in Ukraine. “I know we have a big meeting with Russia tomorrow and some great conversations hopefully will ensue.”

Global Reactions to the Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement

World leaders responded with cautious optimism to the developments in Jeddah.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has suggested sending French peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as part of a settlement, welcomed the “progress” made but insisted that Kyiv must receive “robust” security guarantees in any ceasefire deal.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as a “remarkable breakthrough,” while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni noted that “the decision is up to Russia.”

In Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine with historical grievances against Russia, Prime Minister Donald Tusk hailed the U.S.-Ukraine agreement as an “important step towards peace.”

Also Read: Ukraine Open To 30-Day Ceasefire Amid US Effort To Restart Peace Talks

