Ukraine and Russia to sit for peace negotiations with Turkey President in Istanbul.

The Ukraine News Agency, Ukrinform on Monday reported that the counterparts of Ukraine and Russia will sit for another peace talk in Istanbul city of Turkey.

This round of peace talks will be held today (Tuesday) at 10:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT). The meeting will include the members of Ukraine, Russia’s delegates as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier had a telephonic discussion with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asking Turkey’s help for resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Dmytro tweeted, “Grateful to Turkey for hosting the next round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. I hope that under Turkish mediation leadership these negotiations will bring results serving the interests of peace in Ukraine and our security.”

Call with FM @MevlutCavusoglu. Grateful to Turkey for hosting the next round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. I hope that under Turkish mediation leadership these negotiations will bring results serving the interests of peace in Ukraine and our security. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 28, 2022

Previously, Russia and Ukraine have held three face-to-face negotiations and one video conference.